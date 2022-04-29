ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansea condemn ‘stomach-churning’ video of Cardiff fan racially abusing Michael Obafemi after South Wales derby clash

By Etienne Fermie
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oeprM_0fOAnQuJ00

POLICE are investigating a "stomach-churning" video of a Cardiff fan appearing to racially abuse Swansea striker Michael Obafemi.

The clip was taken during Swansea's 4-0 victory over the Bluebirds earlier this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YpqVi_0fOAnQuJ00
Michael Obafemi celebrates scoring against Cardiff City earlier this month Credit: Getty

During the video, a Cardiff supporter appears to target Obafemi with racist language.

In a statement shared by Wales Online, a Cardiff spokesperson said: "Cardiff City have spoken at length with Kick It Out on the matter, have passed evidence on to South Wales Police and will fully support their investigations.

"The club is disgusted by the deplorable, stomach-churning language and stands by football's commitment to stamping out such abhorrent behaviour. There is no place for it in our sport or society."

Swansea have passed the incident on to cops, who added in a statement of their own: "South Wales Police is aware of footage circulating on social media from Cardiff City’s home fixture against Swansea City at The Cardiff City Stadium on April 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YrNMm_0fOAnQuJ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24SsHy_0fOAnQuJ00

"Enquiries are on-going. Anyone with information, or the individual himself, is urged to contact South Wales Police quoting occurrence *140557."

A Swans statement read: "Swansea City Football Club is aware of a video circulating on social media from the fixture against Cardiff City on April 2.

"We wholly condemn the abhorrent language used and we are actively working with South Wales Police and Cardiff City with their enquiries.

"There is no place for such behaviour in society, let alone football, and as a club we will unequivocally support our players and staff to help eradicate all forms of discrimination from the game."

Quizzed about the incident in his pre-match press conference, Cardiff boss Steve Morison said this morning: " I haven’t seen the video personally, but I’ve been told about it.

"I’m not on the social media stratosphere so I didn’t see it. But if it is a Cardiff fan, then he shouldn’t be doing that. No one should be doing anything like that.

"I echo the club’s statement on it. We’re trying to rid it from society, not just football. but it sometimes rears its ugly head and it’s not nice.

"We need to eradicate it from society as soon as possible. It’s frustrating when we have to keep talking about these things.

"But when it’s out there in the public domain, it’s something we have to do.

"It’s an absolute disgrace and something we don’t want to be associated with at this football club. Football’s for everybody. We’re as one within the club."

Person
Michael Obafemi
Person
Steve Morison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swansea City#Cardiff City#South Wales Derby#Racism#Uk#Racial Injustice#Bluebirds#Wales Online
