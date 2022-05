At its regular meeting on April 26, the Alamogordo City Commission discussed a change to commercial solicitor licenses, those licenses which allow vendors to go door-to-door. Though City of Alamogordo staff asked the City Commission to repeal part of the Peddlers and Solicitors Ordinance allowing door-to-door sales, the Commission took no action on the item, despite concerns that it is unable to do extensive enough background checks on applicants.

ALAMOGORDO, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO