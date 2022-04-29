ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

The hidden gems of pressed artwork

By Trever Bolton
Emerald Media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInk pressed firmly into paper, and the impressions from linoleum blocks create an extra detail in the work of many printmakers throughout the history of art. Printmaking began during the Han Dynasty in China and slowly evolved to create printing presses that mass published books, newspapers, money and even art. The...

www.dailyemerald.com

Comments / 0

Related
hackernoon.com

Art (R)evolution: NFTastic art

The NFT industry made USD 17 billion in 2021, with the whole art market totalling USD 65 billion. Modern artists recreate famous traditional paintings or sculptures using NFT format, bringing more attention to and reinventing them. The future of NFT and ARt lies in the boundaries of bringing up existential questions, uncomfortable topics and valuable points in projects that will force people to think. The views might divide but the value is the discussion itself that this brave new art will cause. It could mean that either classical art will live forever or that NFT becomes the new medium for an art world.
VISUAL ART
Andrei Tapalaga

Ancient "Curse Tablet" Shows the Earliest Hebrew Name of God

Cursed Tabled the size of a post stampRNS Press Release Distribution Service. Archeologists are in the look for the missing pieces of the puzzle that have crafted our society. Today, an artifact from ancient history the size of a puzzle piece had been found. The Associates for Biblical Research (ABR) announced the discovery of a formulaic curse recovered on a small, folded lead tablet. The tablet that is allegedly cursed is inscribed with ancient letters in an early form of Hebrew.
ARTnews

Major Matisse Show Planned, Sean Connery Picasso Heads to Auction, and More: Morning Links for April 14, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.  The Headlines COLLECTION MANAGEMENT. The Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut, said that it has received a gift from an anonymous local couple of 70 artworks by major American and European figures, including Pablo Picasso, Mary Cassatt, and Alberto Giacometti, the Associated Press reports. The Bruce’s director, Robert Wolterstorff, termed the donation “unprecedented in its scale and quality. The museum is currently undergoing a $60 million expansion that is set for a March 2023 completion. Meanwhile, the Toledo Museum of Art in Ohio will sell three Impressionist pieces next month at Sotheby’s, with the aim of raising as much as...
GREENWICH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Hidden Gems#Studio Art#Fine Art
Robb Report

A Prime Jackson Pollock ‘Drip’ Painting Is Expected to Fetch $45 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. Christie’s has unveiled an abstract painting by Jackson Pollock featuring the postwar painter’s signature ‘drip’ style that will be auctioned next month. Number 31 (1949) will hit the block during an evening sale in New York on May 12 dedicated to art produced in the 20th century. It is expected to fetch a price in excess of $45 million and will be offered without a guarantee. Pollock completed the work, which stands at 31-by-22-inches, in 1949, during a formative time in his career when he produced a series of drip paintings. The works would make him a standard...
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

With Sámi Pavilion, Three Indigenous Artists Hope to Highlight the Ongoing Struggles of Their People at the Venice Biennale

Click here to read the full article. While hurtling for miles and miles across the vast frozen Lake Inari in far northern Finland on a sled driven by reindeer herders on snowmobiles, the landscape opens up to an ethereal vista. Clusters of reindeer trot across the ice in search of food among the snow-laden pines encircling the lake. To all appearances, it is a pristine paradise. But this area is situated in the heartland of Europe’s only Indigenous people, the Sámi, and it is the site of a long and bitter cultural, political, and ecological struggle over land use rights...
VISUAL ART
CBS News

Auctioning pieces of American history

Rare books and papers detailing the exploration of the New World and the founding of the United States, from the collection of book dealer William Reese, will be auctioned beginning next month at Christie's in New York City. The lots include Paul Revere's engraving of the 1770 Boston Massacre; and the first New England broadside of the Declaration of Independence. Correspondent Serena Altschul looks at some priceless history up for sale.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
China
ARTnews

Structural Review: Maria Eichhorn Exposes the German Pavilion’s Foundations at the Venice Biennale

Click here to read the full article. Germany’s national pavilion at the Venice Biennale has yet again taken a bruising. In 1993, artist Hans Haacke famously shattered the building’s travertine floors and put the rubble on display. This time, Maria Eichhorn has ripped up a long patch of it and dug down, revealing brick and cement supports, plus dirt and rock. A netted fence prevents visitors from tumbling into the abyss. Though Eichhorn’s piece is a nod to Chris Burden’s legendary 1986 piece Exposing the Foundation of the Museum, which excavated part of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, understanding...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Brainstorm! In Venice, the Prada Foundation Has Brains on Its Mind During the Biennale

Click here to read the full article. As the Venice Biennale preview nears its end, I always begins to wonder: Which shows and artworks will stick with me? Why will so much of what I have seen vanish from my memory? And what will my brain actually decide to hold onto? A wildly discursive show that just opened at the Prada Foundation in Venice takes up some similar questions, delving into how people have tried to understand, rework, and fix the human brain over thousands of years. Titled “It Begins with an Idea,” the exhibition is part of an ongoing “Human...
ENTERTAINMENT
hypebeast.com

A Rare Drawing by Michelangelo Is Expected to Fetch Around $33 Million USD

The artwork will hit Christie’s auction next month in Paris. A previously unrecognized drawing by Michelangelo is expected to fetch around $33m USD when it hits Christie’s auction next month. Primarily remembered as an artist and painter, the rare drawing has been in private hands since it was...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Six Visual Artists Win This Year’s Coveted Rome Prize, Including Tony Cokes and Elle Pérez

Click here to read the full article. The American Academy in Rome announced the winners of 2022–23 Rome Prize and Italian Fellowships today. The visual artists awarded this year are Tony Cokes, Todd Gray, Ester Partegàs, Elle Pérez, Ioana M. Uricaru, and Bradford M. Young. The visual arts prize for an Italian fellow, the Fondazione Sviluppo e Crescita CRT Italian Fellow in Visual Arts, was awarded to Alice Visentin. The prestigious Rome Prize is awarded to about 30 American scholars and artists every year, ranging from Medievalists to landscape architects. Each winner receives lodging, meals, a studio and a stipend. Previously selected...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Zineb Sedira’s Joyous French Pavilion Emerges as an Early Favorite at the Venice Biennale

Click here to read the full article. It’s still too soon to predict a winner for the Golden Lion for best national participation, one of the Venice Biennale’s top awards, but it was clear earlier today that the French Pavilion had attracted significant attention within the exhibition’s first hours. The pavilion is host to a new grouping of installations and a film by Zineb Sedira, who is the first artist of Algerian descent to represent the country. (Yasmina Reggad, along with the duo Sam Bardaouil and Till Fellrath, curated the pavilion.) Perhaps fittingly, the Algerian independence movement of the 1960s forms...
MOVIES
Robb Report

The ‘da Vinci of Violins,’ Handmade in 1736, Could Fetch More Than $10 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often a violin evokes a Renaissance polymath, but one French auction house is touting such a fiddle. The centuries-old stringed instrument, which will go under the gavel at Aguttes this June, has been labeled the Leonardo da Vinci of violins on account of the meticulous craftsmanship featured within. Hailing from Cremona, Italy, circa 1736, the maple-backed violin was handmade by the revered Italian luthier Giuseppe Guarneri at the peak of his career. Not only that, the instrument has been in the hands of French virtuoso Régis Pasquier for the past 20 years and...
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

Three Ai Weiwei Sculptures Stolen in Broad Daylight from Hamburg Gallery

Click here to read the full article. Three glass sculptures by artist Ai Weiwei were snatched from an exhibition at a gallery in Hamburg, Germany, during a daytime heist. As of Friday, local authorities are still appealing to the public for any information that could lead to the perpetrator behind the theft at Lumas Galerie, which is located on the city’s upscale shopping street Neuer Well. Security alarms at the gallery reportedly did not alert staff to the works’ removal from display during opening hours. A hotline has been set up for “witnesses who have made observations in this context or who can provide information about...
VISUAL ART
Fast Company

The most expensive 20th-century artwork ever auctioned is wildly misunderstood

“If you remember the ’60s, you weren’t really there.” This famous quip says much about our rose-tinted nostalgia for the decade. The fun-loving hedonism of Woodstock and Beatlemania may be etched into cultural memory, but Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe portraits reveal a darker side to the swinging ’60s that turns our nostalgia on its head.
VISUAL ART
Good News Network

Prehistoric People Created Art by Flickering Firelight, New Research Reveals

Our early ancestors probably created intricate artwork by firelight, an examination of 50 engraved stones unearthed in France has revealed. The stones were incised with artistic designs around 15,000 years ago and have patterns of heat damage which suggests they were carved close to the flickering light of a fire, the new study has found.
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Is Bringing Collectible Indian and Arab Designs to Its Gift Shop

Click here to read the full article. Ever since Christie’s blockbuster sale of the Al Thani collection of Mughal jewelry in 2019, Indian-inflected gems have been a hot commodity. That auction, which included exceptional Golconda diamonds and all manner of bejeweled objects from the Indian royal court, became the second highest-grossing sale of a private jewelry collection (bested by Elizabeth Taylor’s estate) and thrust the artistry of Eastern jewelry design into the spotlight. Now, to commemorate 10 years of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s reimagined Islamic galleries, the museum’s store is offering designs from some of India’s leading contemporary jewelers...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
natureworldnews.com

Study: Prehistoric Ancestors Made Art by Using Firelight

There used to be a period when mankind had not yet invented written language. Various art forms were used as a practical means of communicating with neighboring cultures throughout this period. Prehistoric objects and art made throughout the Stone Age, Paleolithic, and Neolithic eras are referred to as prehistoric artifacts...
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy