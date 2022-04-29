ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pangea Properties welcomes opening of ‘Artists on the 9’ in Chicago’s South Side Chatham neighborhood

Cover picture for the articlePangea Properties, through its nonprofit 501(c)(3) community service arm, Pangea Cares, has partnered with The Greater Chatham Initiative (GCI) to launch Artists on the 9, an art gallery and workspace in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood. Representatives from Pangea and GCI were joined by city and state officials for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on...

FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $150 gas stimulus cards available TODAY

Residents in one city are lucky enough to potentially receive a $150 stimulus gas card to help offset rising gas prices. There will be 50,000 gas cards available loaded with $150. The cards will go out via lottery system in the city of Chicago. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot pushed to...
FingerLakes1.com

$150 gas cards for thousands of Americans- Apply now

Thousands of Americans are set to receive $150 gas cards. The Chicago Moves program proposed by the mayor has been approved. Which states pay the most and least for electricity?. Chicago Moves. Chicago Moves is a program proposed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The program was approved by Chicago City Council...
CBS Chicago

Chase Bank, Divvy among companies hiring for South Side positions during job fair in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS)-- CBS 2 is Working For Chicago, featuring job opportunities in the Chicago area.A job fair is being hosted in Englewood Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 815 W. 63rd Street.Companies including Divvy, Chase Bank and University of Chicago Medicine will interview candidates with he possibility of hiring on the spot. All of the open positions are located on the South Side. Organizers recommend registering ahead of time. Visit: scfjobs.com/aprilhiringfair for more information.
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Chicago, Illinois

4.The Region - Handcrafted Hamburgers. Since opening in spring 2017, The Region - Handcrafted Hamburgers received a slew of awards, including "Best Burger in Chicago" from Chicago Magazine and inclusion on a slew of "Best of Chicago" lists. The result of that was a burger that is juicy on the inside and crispy on the exterior, and extends beyond the constraints of its flawlessly grilled bun.
CBS Chicago

Former Ald. Ed Vrdolyak out of prison, moved to Downers Grove halfway house

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Ald. Ed Vrdolyak has been released from federal prison, after spending about five months of his 18-month sentence at a medical prison in Minnesota, and is now completing his sentence at a halfway house in Downers Grove.Vrdolyak, 84, had been sentenced to 18 months in December 2020 for federal tax evasion charges related to millions of dollars in payments he and a friend received from the state's $9 billion settlement with tobacco companies. But, due to Vrydolyak's age and health and the pandemic, a federal judge held off on sending him to prison until last November.According...
CBS Chicago

Aquatic Center in Aurora won't open this summer due to lifeguard shortage, and it's not alone

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- A lifeguard shortage is creating a real challenge in Aurora, where the Phillips Park Family Aquatic Center will not be able to open this year. As CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reported Thursday, Aurora's Fox Valley Park District is far from alone in experiencing such a shortage. Kostek spoke to park district aquatics managers across the city and suburbs Thursday, and just about every single one said they are far off the mark of their normal lifeguard recruiting. Many say this is an issue that started before the pandemic, but has only getting worse. ...
CBS Chicago

Tornadoes touched down in Oak Brook; DuPage, Will counties among others

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Severe weather caused damage in parts of the Chicago area Saturday night. An EF-0 tornado touched down in Oak Brook, Illinois, Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed. Video from the Oak Brook Park District Recreation Center shows the tornado sweeping through the parking lot. The tornado touched for about three minutes down near the Hilton hotel and Willow Crest Golf Club with winds of 75 mph and a path length of approximately 1.9 miles with a maximum width of 60 yards before ending in Central Park Oak Brook. The storm left snapped tree branches and a few uprooted trees. One building also lost part of its roof. A bathroom shack at the Hilton hotel was also damaged as high school students arrived for prom. An additional tornado also touched down near Timberlane in Boone County, west of McHenry. Severe storms Saturday left more than 900 ComEd customers without power. According to the company, 35 outages left 930 of its more than 4 million customers without power as of 6 p.m. Saturday. Despite the storms, no injuries were reported. 
The Crusader Newspaper

Housing Services Summit Saturday, April 30, 2022

Owning a home may seem out of reach for many Austin residents, but there are resources right here on the west side that can help families achieve their goal of homeownership. On Saturday, April 30, 20+ housing professionals will convene for a housing services summit where they’ll provide answers to all your housing questions and resources to get you started on your homeownership journey–from beginning to end.
WGN TV

Severe T-storm Warning – Portions Kendall, Will, DuPage, Cook CO.

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois and the storm will be closely monitored for any intensification. _______________________________________________________________________
WGN TV

Family-owned carniceria & taqueria best known for tacos

Carniceria Maribel is a family-owned taqueria, carniceria, and liquor store. It’s also been named the Best Tacos in the city by the Chicago Tribune’s 2022 Food Awards. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with more on what makes their tacos so special is owner Alejandro Banda and head cook Juan Pacheco.
