The Best Movies That Are Under 80 Minutes Long

Click here to read the full article. Mads Mikkelsen is on quite the run right now. The actor is currently making the rounds to promote “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” which saw him step up to take on the role of Grindelwald, which Johnny Depp had vacated. But that isn’t the only blockbuster series that the franchise-hopping star is helping to revive. Next summer he’ll star in the currently untitled fifth Indiana Jones movie, playing a mysterious role that is rumored to be a villain. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mikkelsen professed his love of the Indiana Jones franchise...

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO