If you have looked at the area around the 20th Century Veterans and Law Enforcement memorials, just south of Exit 177 on Interstate 80 recently, you have probably noticed it is a busy place. There is a lot of construction going on along the southern shoreline of Iron Horse Lake. A project that has been years in the making is coming together. The City of North Platte has partnered with the Nebraska Game and Park Commission to make some major improvements to the lake.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO