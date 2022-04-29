ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

British businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is worth £12bn and has a Chelsea season ticket, makes a late bid of over £4bn for the club, as Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca's 'offer is REJECTED'

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made a last-minute, £4billion offer to buy Chelsea with the British billionaire taking on the three other consortiums vying for ownership of the Stamford Bridge club.

The owner of Ineos, the petrochemicals company, said he had held discussions with the Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck on Thursday and decided to make the stunning offer.

'We put an offer in this morning,' Ratcliffe told The Times. 'We are the only British bid. Our motives are simply to try and create a very fine club in London.

'We have no profit motive because we make our money in other ways.'

The British billionaire submitted his offer to Raine Group, the merchant bank conducting the sale process, on Friday morning.

And in a seperate development on Friday, the consortium led by Boston Celtics co-owner Stephen Pagliuca were told they would not be the preferred bidder, according to the Telegraph.

Ratcliffe said his offer would include an investment of £1.75bn over 10 years to develop Stamford Bridge and other club infrastructure as well as sustaining the team at a high level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z1DdE_0fOAcijs00
The British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made a last-minute £4billion offer for Chelsea
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SkF1B_0fOAcijs00
Chelsea was put up for sale in March when Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

This is on top of the £2.5bn valuation of the club the prospective new owners have to meet. His personal net worth is estimated at £12bn.

He has a season ticket at Chelsea despite being a Manchester United supporter. Ineos already own the Ligue 1 club Nice.

Ratcliffe, who has already discussed the deal with the government, said Ineos would be able to close the deal this weekend if necessary.

The west London club was put up for sale when Russian owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government in March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A statement said: 'Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Chairman of INEOS, has made a formal bid for Chelsea FC, for £4.25bn. £2.5bn is committed to the Charitable Trust to support victims of the war, with £1.75bn committed to investment directly into the club over the next 10 years.

'This is a British bid, for a British club. We believe that a club is bigger than its owners who are temporary custodians of a great tradition. With responsibility to the fans and the community.

'That is why we are committing to spending £1.75bn over 10 years that will be for the direct benefit of the club.

'We will invest in Stamford Bridge to make it a world-class stadium, befitting of Chelsea FC. This will be organic and on-going so that we will not move away from the home of Chelsea and risk losing the support of loyal fans.

'We will continue to invest in the team to ensure we have a first class squad of the world's greatest players, coaches and support staff, in the men's and women's games.

'And we hope to continue to invest in the academy to provide opportunity for talented youngsters to develop into first class players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=364VC8_0fOAcijs00
Sir Martin Broughton is fronting the bid involving Serena Williams and Lewis Hamilton to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kFanr_0fOAcijs00
Steve Pagliuca (left) and NBA chairman Larry Tanenbaum (right) have committed to a lifetime ownership of Chelsea if they win the right to buy the club
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47OjKz_0fOAcijs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ISbGo_0fOAcijs00
LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly is involved in the other bid to buy the London club

'We believe that London should have a club that reflects the stature of the city. One that is held in the same regard as Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich. We intend Chelsea to be that club.

'We are making this investment as fans of the beautiful game – not as a means to turn a profit. We do that with our core businesses.

'The club is rooted in its community and its fans. And it is our intention to invest in Chelsea FC for that reason.'

The Chelsea Supporters Trust said it had not yet heard from Ratcliffe about the bid and said they 'would welcome dialogue at the earliest opportunity.'

Sky News reported on Thursday that Abramovich demanded an additional £500million for the club, taking the total price to £2.5bn, of which £1bn will be donated to charities.

As detailed by Sportsmail on Tuesday, the three remaining bidders for Chelsea have begun their final pitches, with the preferred bidder initially expected to be chosen this week - before Abramovich's latest demands.

Still in the running to replace them are a consortium led by Sir Martin Broughton, the former Liverpool chairman, and another headed by LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly.

The third group had included Steve Pagliuca, who co-owns the Boston Celtics, and Toronto Maple Leafs backer Larry Tanenbaum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yJgzH_0fOAcijs00
Ineos and Ratcliffe already own the French Ligue 1 club Nice, whom they bought in 2019

The offer being prepared by Broughton, the former chairman of Liverpool and British Airways, has received investment from sports stars Lewis Hamilton - who is an Arsenal fan - and Serena Williams.

Broughton would become chairman of Chelsea if his bid is successful, but the bulk of the funding is being provided by the owners of the Philadelphia 76ers basketball team, Josh Harris and David Blitzer, who would have to sell their shares in Crystal Palace should they buy another club.

Pagliuca, the owner of NBA team Boston Celtics, had partnered up with Tanenbaum and committed to 'lifetime ownership' of Chelsea if their joint bid to buy the club was successful.

It takes the number of suitors back to three after a consortium led by the Ricketts family, owners of the Chicago Cubs baseball team, withdrew from the race.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Todd Boehly group reportedly enters exclusive talks to buy Chelsea FC

The saga to sell Chelsea Football Club is getting closer to a conclusion. It might not the be the conclusion Chelsea fans wanted, but it’s a conclusion nonetheless. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Todd Boehly backed bid is set to enter exclusive talks to purchase Chelsea from Roman Abramovich, who is selling due to his ties with Russia president Vladimir Putin and Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Anthony Elanga hails 'special' Cristiano Ronaldo and reveals the advice the Manchester United star gives players before games... plus his instructions on celebrating during his latest hat-trick

Cristiano Ronaldo is an inspiration to Manchester United's attackers and spends the build-up to matches telling the likes of Jadon Sancho how to have maximum impact on games, Anthony Elanga has revealed. Sweden winger Elanga has occasionally partnered Ronaldo during his first season in senior football, helping the Portugal captain...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Ratcliffe
Person
Martin Broughton
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Stephen Pagliuca
BBC

British rivals have spurred me on - Jemma Reekie

The strength in depth of British women's middle-distance running is pushing all involved to new heights, says Jemma Reekie. Reekie was joined in last year's Tokyo 800m final by Keely Hodgkinson, who won silver, and Alexandra Bell. It was the first time three Britons have made the event's Olympic final.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Mum whose 14-year-old autistic son was allegedly 'assaulted' by Cristiano Ronaldo REFUSES to meet Man United star and insists pair 'don't owe him a FAVOUR' - as Merseyside Police continue their investigation into incident

The Mum of the 14-year-old boy who Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly 'assaulted' at Goodison Park by smashing a phone out of his hand has declined the Manchester United star's invitation to Old Trafford. Sarah Kelly, from Wirral, took her 14-year-old son Jake Harding to Goodison Park on Saturday for the first...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Rumours swirl glamorous horse racing presenter Francesca Cumani will not return to Australia for the Spring Carnival after she signed a $1 million contract with Channel 10

Channel 10's horse racing fans could be left disappointed at the Melbourne Cup Carnival this year. There are rumours the network's star race presenter Francesca Cumani, who is based in the UK, may not make the trip to Flemington in November. Francesca, 39, signed a five-year deal worth $1 million...
AUSTRALIA
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's unity after victory at Leeds United maintained their one-point lead in the Premier League title race following Liverpool's win at Newcastle

Pep Guardiola lauded Manchester City's togetherness as they responded to Liverpool's early victory and maintained a one-point lead in the title race. Jurgen Klopp's side piled the pressure on the defending champions by beating Newcastle United at lunchtime before City swept Leeds United aside at Elland Road. City ran out...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea Fc#London Club#British#Stamford Bridge#Ineos#Times#Raine Group#Boston Celtics Co#United
Daily Mail

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's 'late bid to buy Chelsea is LOWER than the other three offers on the table, and has already been dismissed by Raine Group' leaving Todd Boehly-led consortium in pole position to take over from Roman Abramovich at Stamford Bridge

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's offer to buy Chelsea was lower than the bids put forward by the other three consortiums looking to take control of the Premier League club, according to reports. It had appeared that it was going to be a three-way race between a Todd Boehly-led consortium, a group...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Man City boss Pep Guardiola encourages Newcastle to 'score as many goals as possible' against title rivals Liverpool, but does not believe Premier League title will come down to goal difference

Pep Guardiola cannot envisage a repeat of Manchester City's dramatic title triumph a decade ago - even though they remain just a point ahead of Liverpool. City pipped Manchester United to the 2012 Premier League crown on goal difference, secured by Sergio Aguero's stoppage-time winner on the final day. But...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Not-so-wacko Jacko is a smash hit for Burnley: Clarets' caretaker manager Mike Jackson is doing a fantastic job in his bid to beat the drop despite wanting to avoid the limelight

At this rate, Burnley might become the second Premier League club to erect a statue of a Michael Jackson at their ground. Just joking, but you get the gist of the job the club’s caretaker is doing. Jackson has been in charge for four games since critics blasted Burnley...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal for 'winning ugly' after narrowly seeing off West Ham in London derby to move back into the top four... but the Gunners boss is now targeting rivals Chelsea in the battle for third place

Mikel Arteta hailed his Arsenal players for 'winning ugly' at West Ham, saying they're handling the pressure and want to steal third in the Premier League from Chelsea. Defender Gabriel's headed winner at the London Stadium moved Arsenal up to fourth in the Premier League, two points above rivals Tottenham who beat Leicester earlier in the day.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

With the stakes high there are few better football grounds than Goodison Park for atmosphere - Everton fans' passionate display of support in relegation fight shows a bond with boss Frank Lampard not seen since David Moyes' tenure

Every vantage point was taken on Goodison Road. They climbed lampposts and stood on bins, they set off pyrotechnics that billowed out thick plumes to turn the air blue. And they made noise, the kind of noise that leads to goose-bumps. Here, on this tight little thoroughfare at the top...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

West Ham boss David Moyes slams the Premier League Big Six for protecting themselves from failure with UEFA's new Champions League coefficient plans as he insists his side 'want to mix it with the big boys'

David Moyes has accused England’s Big Six clubs of trying to insulate themselves from failure with UEFA plans making it easier for them to qualify for the Champions League. The proposals for the 2024-25 Champions League would mean Arsenal and Manchester United, based on their competition history, could qualify for the Champions League if they finished fifth or won the FA Cup — but would not allow the likes of West Ham that chance.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Let's get ready to trundle! Ant and Dec head back in time as they reprise their breakthrough PJ and Duncan roles for Santander deal 'worth £2m'

At the age of 46, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly might seem a little on the young side to be reliving their childhood. But, there again, it seems they are being extraordinarily well rewarded – with the stars reported to be receiving £1million each to reprise their early Byker Grove roles as PJ and Duncan.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Norwich are set up well to win the Championship but remain toothless in the top flight after suffering another instant Premier League relegation... and boss Dean Smith faces a tough summer ahead of bid to bounce back

It started with vows that lessons had been learned, promises that this time would be different. But here we are again, Norwich dumped out of the Premier League with a whimper. Six relegations in the Premier League era, an instant return to the second tier the last three times they have been promoted.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

348K+
Followers
34K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy