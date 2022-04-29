ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster City, IA

BUSCH MAKES DISCUS FINALS, MISSES MEDAL AT DRAKE

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES — South Hamilton’s Austin Busch came as close as an athlete can to winning a Drake Relays medal without winning one here yesterday. Making the discus finals by the skin of his teeth, Busch was unable to jump up from the...

WHO 13

Ballard softball players question investigation surrounding head coach

HUXLEY, Iowa — Iowa high school softball season is right around the corner, but Ballard High School could be without their longtime head coach on opening day. The Ballard Community School District confirmed Friday head coach Charlie Husak is under investigation by the school district. Superintendent Ottie Maxey sent a statement to WHO 13 regarding […]
HUXLEY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Still Has Six Unclaimed Lottery Prizes

We can all use some extra cash, there is no denying that. Lately, I have been talking a lot about how inflation has been impacting a lot of our family budgets so having some unexpected extra cash wouldn’t hurt. The largest prize that is still waiting to be claimed...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

Former Iowa women’s basketball, Hall of Fame head coach C. Vivian Stringer retires

Former Iowa women’s basketball head coach C. Vivian Stringer, who was with the Hawkeyes from 1983-1995, announced her retirement from coaching on Saturday morning. Stringer has been a head coach for over 50 years, totaling four Final Four appearances, 28 NCAA Tournament berths, and 1,055 wins across three institutions. Stringer was the first men’s or women’s collegiate basketball coach to bring three separate schools to the Final Four.
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes among final two for former Louisiana forward Theo Akwuba

Iowa could have another addition to its men’s basketball program tomorrow. Former Louisiana forward Theo Akwuba is down to his final two potential transfer destinations. The 6-foot-11, 225 pound forward will choose between Iowa and Ole Miss. A native of Montgomery, Ala., Akwuba played his first two seasons at Portland before transferring to Louisiana for each of the past two years. In his true freshman season at Portland, Akwuba started 26 of the 30 games he appeared in and he averaged 3.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. His 46 total blocked shots during the 2018-19 season ranked seventh...
LOUISIANA STATE
Daily Iowan

Opinion | It’s decision time for Iowa’s Brody Brecht

Decision time is coming for Brody Brecht. And it already seems like he’s chosen baseball. Brecht, who was recruited by both head football coach Kirk Ferentz and head baseball coach Rick Heller, came to Iowa in 2021 with the intention of playing both sports for the Hawkeyes. “It was...
ANKENY, IA

