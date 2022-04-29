The pain is over. Paving is finished on these downtown Gainesville streets

The resurfacing of Washington Street is complete Friday, April 22, 2022, in downtown Gainesville. - photo by Scott Rogers

Drivers can now navigate downtown Gainesville without dodging orange construction cones.

Paving is finished on streets around the square, the city has declared on its Facebook page.

Roads recently have gotten “a fresh top coat, which should make for one smooth ride,” the city states.

Work was taking place on Bradford Street from Spring to Academy streets and Washington Street from Green to Bradford streets.

“The city thanks local restaurants, retailers and those traveling in the area for their patience during this progress.”

The paving wraps up a yearlong effort as part of the city’s streetscaping project.

The $2.9 million streetscaping involves sprucing up and beautifying portions of Bradford, Washington, Green and Spring streets near the square.

The project has called for new trees, decorative street lights, and benches and brick accents along sidewalks in some areas. Wider sidewalks also will give restaurants an outdoor dining option.

Bradford Street leading out of the square in downtown Gainesville is resurfaced and painted all the way to Academy Street Friday, April 29, 2022. - photo by Scott Rogers