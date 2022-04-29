ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Fred Durst Kicks Off Limp Bizkit’s U.S. Tour With Big, Corny Dad Vibes

By Joe DiVita
 3 days ago
Limp Bizkit kicked off the U.S. leg of their Still Sucks tour in Tampa, Florida on April 28 and Fred Durst opened the show with big, corny dad vibes before busting into, you guessed it, "Dad Vibes." Seated in hideous, grimy looking recliner, Durst kicked back in his familiar...

103GBF

Mini Corey Taylor Crushes Slipknot Vocals

Another young metalhead has gone viral after a video of them singing to Slipknot's "Psychosocial" was uploaded on Facebook. Check out the video below. The identity of the child is unknown, but they certainly look the part. They've got Corey Taylor's half-shaved hairdo, pierced ears and even a fake sleeve tattoo. The child sounds the part, too. They absolutely crushed Taylor's vocals with a ferocious energy any metalhead wishes they can aspire to.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Mick Jagger Praises Machine Gun Kelly + Yungblud for Bringing ‘Life’ To Rock Music Today

The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has pointed to both Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud as two younger acts who are bringing "life" to rock music today. While KISS' Gene Simmons continues to proliferate outdated theories as to why he has perceived rock to be dead for nearly a decade now, Jagger appears to have his finger on the pulse of what's happening today, as evidenced by the sentiments he expressed during a recent appearance on Swedish radio station P4, as reported by the U.K.'s The Independent.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Shares The Beatles Song He Wants To Play In His Funeral

Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he wants one of The Beatles' famous songs to be played at his funeral. In an interview with NME a few years ago, the Black Sabbath lead confessed that he wanted "In My Life" played at his funeral. "I need a few more years to think...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Durst
Person
George Michael
Person
Wes Borland
Person
Dj Lethal
Syracuse.com

Paul McCartney performs virtual duet with John Lennon on new tour: Buzz

Paul McCartney performs virtual duet with John Lennon on new tour. The Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney performed a virtual duet with John Lennon on the first night of his new “Got Back” tour Thursday in Spokane, Washington. Rolling Stone reports McCartney played 36 songs during the concert, including “I’ve Got a Feeling” with footage of Lennon performing at the band’s famous rooftop concert from Peter Jackson’s recent “Get Back” documentary series. According to the Spokane-Review, other highlights included “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Let It Be,” “Hey Jude,” “Love Me Do,” “Maybe I’m Amazed,” and the live debut of “Women and Wives” from his recent “McCartney III” album. So get excited, because McCartney will play Syracuse University’s Carrier Dome on June 4.
SPOKANE, WA
Ultimate Classic Rock

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Preps Solo Compilation ‘Songbird’

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie will release her first-ever solo compilation, Songbird, on June 24. The package, newly remastered by famed producer Glyn Johns, features material from two of her solo LPs (1984’s Christine McVie and 2004’s In the Meantime), along with two previously unreleased tracks and a new orchestral rendition of her Rumours ballad "Songbird."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interlude
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

See Nine Inch Nails Play Two David Bowie Classics at First Concert in Over 3 Years

Click here to read the full article. Nine Inch Nails returned to the stage for the first time in over three years Thursday night, with Trent Reznor and company delivering a career-spanning set that included a pair of David Bowie covers. Midway through the band’s gig at Raleigh, North Carolina’s Red Hat Amphitheater — Nine Inch Nails’ first show since Dec. 2018 after their 2021 tour plans were canceled due to the pandemic — the band first busted out “I’m Afraid of Americans,” the Reznor-produced Earthling track that’s been a staple of NIN concerts over the past decade. Immediately following that 1997...
RALEIGH, NC
Rolling Stone

Lola Kirke Embraces Nashville and Records the Eighties Country Album of Her Dreams

Click here to read the full article. When she was an infant, Lola Kirke had a nurse who would sing Patsy Cline’s “Crazy” to her as a soothing gesture. She would later encounter the song in a new way in Jumpin’ Jim’s Ukulele Country music book, which she received as a teenager learning to play the ukulele. “It was my first instrument, because I’m a white girl who grew up in the mid-2000s — we all got ukuleles,” Kirke jokes during a Zoom call with Rolling Stone. The singer-actress, who’s starred in Mozart in the Jungle and Gone Girl, is currently in...
NASHVILLE, TN
loudersound.com

Derek Sherinian teams up with Steve Stevens for the The Vortex

Sons Of Apollo keyboard player Derek Sherinian has released a brand new visualiser video for his track The Vortex, which features some fine guitar work from Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens. It's taken from Sherinian's upcoming solo album Vortex, which will be released through InsideOut Music on July 1. As...
MUSIC
Now We Know What a Linkin Park-Eminem Collaboration Could’ve Sounded Like

In the early 2000s, there were probably no two hotter acts on the planet than Linkin Park and Eminem, and with the 8 Mile rapper's involvement in the Anger Management tour that put him on the radar of many nu metal fans, it's surprising their paths never really crossed on record. But thanks to YouTube favorite Anthony Vincent, you no longer have to wonder how that might have sounded, as the man of many voices takes care of that with his latest video, singing Eminem's "Lose Yourself" in the style of Linkin Park.
MUSIC
