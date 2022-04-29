ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

38 Years Later And Kurt Russell And Goldie Hawn Put Family Above Everything Else In Life

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13wXx2_0fOAK3Fq00

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have been going on strong for thirty-eight years as a happy couple. The duo plays Santa Claus and Mrs. Santa Claus in the new Netflix film, The Christmas Chronicles 2. They both make love look so good in real life and reel life.

The duo first met in 1966 on The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band set. Although their romance did not start until 1983, when they met again on the set of their second film- Swing Shift, Godie admits there was a spark. Kurt was only sixteen and Goldie twenty-one when they first met.

How Did Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Meet?

“I was 21, and he was 16, and I thought he was adorable, but he was much too young. And then years later, we met up again, and I liked him and remembered that I liked him very much when I first met him.” Goldie told Desert Island Discs on BBC Radio 4.

Both of them had been previously married, with Goldie having two ex-husbands- Bill Hudson and Gus Trikonis, and Kurt to his ex-wife- Season Hubley.

The power couple blended the children from their previous marriages into one big family

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xskp5_0fOAK3Fq00
21 January 2018 – Los Angeles, California – Goldie Hawn. 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Arrivals held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: AdMedia

They have formed a beautiful blended family bringing in children from their previous marriages. Kurt and his ex-wife, Season Hubley’s marriage lasted from 1979 to 1983. They both share a son named Boston.

Goldie was married twice- first to Gus Trikonis from 1969 to 1976 and then to Bill Hudson from 1976 to 1982, with whom she shares two children- a son, Oliver, and a daughter, Kate. In 1986, Kurt and Gold welcomed their son Wyatt, an actor. The trio acted in the movie Overboard in 1987.

Love is Proof Enough

Unlike how traditional romance is supposed to “end” (or continue), the love birds never got married. It might seem strange that they have been together for close to four decades and never said “I do” to each other, but they both have good reasons for their choice, and it has proven to work very well for them.

“A lasting relationship isn’t about marriage; it’s about compatibility and communication. And you both need to want it to work,” Goldie says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vfKtP_0fOAK3Fq00
THE BATTERED BASTARDS OF BASEBALL, Kurt Russell, 2014. © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

From Kurt’s response in People’s magazine, they do not see a marriage certificate of any effect in creating anything special that they do not already have. “For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn’t going to create anything that we wouldn’t have otherwise,” Kurt says.

What’s Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn’s Secret?

The couple revealed that their secret recipe to a lasting happy relationship is an intentional focus on living a happy life as a family and lots of goofy laughter. Kurt emphasized how Goldie is the funny one in the relationship, making him laugh by just being her.

“Goldie can literally walk away sometimes and make me laugh. She’s funny by nature. She just…is.” Kurt gushes.

Despite tough times, they also shared the importance of wanting to be together. “Relationships go through periods, sometimes really hard times. But there’s nothing sweeter than having a family, and that is worth everything.” Goldie shares.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Goldie
Person
Goldie Hawn
Person
Kurt Russell
Person
Gus Trikonis
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#People Like Us#Actor#Desert Island Discs#Bbc Radio 4#Season Hubley
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner’s Husbands: Everything To Know About Her 2 Previous Marriages

Jennifer Garner is one of the most beloved figures in Hollywood. The 50-year-old actress first made a splash in television on Alias, before she transitioned her career to the big screen. Jennifer’s most notable film roles include 13 Going on 30, Daredevil, Juno, Dallas Buyers Club, Yes Day, and more. As a mom of three kids, Jennifer is also an activist for childhood education and has been involved in anti-paparazzi campaigns for children of celebrities.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts Reveals Secret To 20 Years Of Marriage: ‘Two Bathroom Sinks & A Lot Of Kissing’

Julia Roberts has an Oscar, three children, and an adoring husband, but none of it has come easily, and now she’s revealing how they’ve made it last for over 20 years. Julia married Daniel Moder on July 4, 2002, and she says they’ll celebrate their twentieth anniversary with “more kissing” according to an interview with SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle. It turns out that Julia and Danny’s secret to relationship success is simple but important. “Two bathroom sinks and a lot of kissing,” she said.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Hollywood’s Star, Steve McQueen: His Faith And How It Impacted His Battle With Cancer

Sometimes known as the ‘King of Cool”, the American actor Steve McQueen, interestingly found Christianity a few months before he was diagnosed with terminal cancer. After rising to fame in the 1960s, McQueen commonly appeared on screens, playing cowboys, millionaires, and race car drivers. However, beneath all of these, Steve battled with trauma from his childhood and drug addiction. Pastor Greg Laurie wrote more about Steve’s journey to faith in his book, “Steve McQueen: The Salvation of an American Icon.”
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Michael Strahan Shares A Rare Glimpse Into His Family Life

The Good Morning America host, Michael Strahan, loves to spend time with his family when he is not on the show. He is an all-around family man, playing his part as a son, brother, and father as well as he can. He recently paid tribute to his late father on Instagram on what would have been his 85th birthday.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner Is ‘Hopeful’ That Ben Affleck & J.Lo Will Attend Her 50th Birthday Party

Jennifer Garner is “so excited” to turn 50 on April 17th — and has even invited ex-husbad Ben Affleck and fiancée Jennifer Lopez to her celebration! “Jen is in a really good place with Ben and Jennifer [Lopez] so of course she has extended an invitation. Things are still a bit up in the air right now because she understands they have a ton going on with moving and everything,” an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
143K+
Followers
7K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy