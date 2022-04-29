Watch: Treylon Burks gets NFL draft call from Titans

While the NFL world was understandably side-tracked by the news that the Tennessee Titans were trading wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles, Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks was getting the call from the Titans notifying him he had been officially drafted into the NFL.

The Titans used one of the two picks (No. 18 overall) they received in the Brown trade to take Burks, who many fans were clamoring for going into the draft, albeit with the idea he’d be paired with Brown in Tennessee’s offense.

Burks said he got the call from the Titans before finding out about the trade via Instagram. Here’s a look at the moment Burks found out he was Tennessee’s pick.

Ideally, the Titans would have eased Burks in, as the transition to the NFL can often be very difficult for young wide receivers.

However, with Brown gone, the Titans, who are in win-now mode (at least we think they are), will need the rookie wideout to make an immediate impact.

Whether or not he can do that remains to be seen, but Burks isn’t putting that pressure on himself out of the gate.

“I am happy to be a part of the team now, and play my role,” Burks said, per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. “I wouldn’t say I am (A.J.)’s replacement, but I am thankful for the opportunity and that they believed in me to make that trade.”