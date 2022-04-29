ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Packers love Georgia Bulldogs

By Michael Carvell,
dawgnation.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Packers share something more with the Georgia Bulldogs than the world-famous “G” logo on the side of their football helmets. The NFL team also has a love affair with defenders from the SEC powerhouse. Green Bay has spent its last three first-round picks on...

www.dawgnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

This Trade Between The Packers and Jacksonville Would Send Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. However Green Bay could still use a veteran number one wide receiver on the roster for week one. Marvin Jones Jr could be that guy for the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Trade Up to Draft Wide Receiver Christian Watson

The Packers traded their two other second round picks to move up to pick 34. Surprisingly, the team that they traded with was the Minnesota Vikings. Christian Watson was the Packers’ choice at pick 34. Watson has long been linked to the Packers and was a draft crush of many fans and analysts. Obviously, the Packers were high on him as well as they traded up to get him.
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Green Bay Packers sign undrafted Badgers WR

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers added multiple wide receivers during the 2022 NFL Draft and didn’t have to look far to add some after the draft ended. The Wisconsin Badgers as well as Tom Silverstein announced that Danny Davis signed as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers. The […]
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
State
Georgia State
City
Green Bay, WI
Yardbarker

Meet the Entire 2022 Green Bay Packers Draft Class

Green Bay did well to re-sign De’Vondre Campbell, but needed to add a linebacker capable of pushing for the starting spot opposite him in the Packers’ base odd man front. Walker fits the bill and should also make an immediate impact on special teams. Round One, Pick 28:...
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

Packers draft 3 WRs to give Rodgers more playmakers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay’s greatest position of concern heading into the draft remains a bit of a question mark even after the Packers selected three candidates to catch passes from reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers. The Packers added North Dakota State’s Christian Watson in the second...
GREEN BAY, WI
ESPN

Green Bay Packers take Christian Watson with 34th overall pick, take two more WRs on Day 3 of draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- It's not a first-round receiver, but for the Green Bay Packers, it's the next best thing. Actually, the second next best thing. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, who ran the team's streak of not drafting a wide receiver in the first round to 20 years Thursday, didn't wait long to make a move Friday. He sent both of his second-round picks (Nos. 53 and 59) to the rival Minnesota Vikings for the 34th overall pick and used it on North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
On3.com

Green Bay Packers: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

The Green Bay Packers made 11 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, addressing a number of positions of need throughout the weekend. Coming out of the draft, NFL.com’s Chad Reuter is high on the Packers haul from draft weekend, and that is reflected in his final draft grades. Reuter...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Complete Davante Adams Trade with 2022 NFL Draft Picks

The Green Bay Packers traded Davante Adams for a first and second round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The team also lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling to free agency. Green Bay also had their own free agents that they needed to sign or else lose key pieces of their stout defense. Now that the NFL Draft is complete, we can now see a clear picture of everything that the Packers got in return for Davante Adams.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Still Named Best Landing Spots for Two Former All Pro Wide Receivers

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone. The Green Bay Packers ended up drafting three wide receivers: Christian Watson (second round), Romeo Doubs (fourth round), and Samouri Toure (seventh round). Earlier in the offseason, the Packers signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. Green Bay made all of these moves in an effort to help replace Davante Adams (traded to Las Vegas) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (signed with Kansas City). Now, the Packers have Watson, Watkins, Toure, Doubs, Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers, and Allen Lazard slated to compete for snaps in the 2022 offense. Despite this newfound depth at wide receiver, the Packers are still named the best landing spot for two former All Pro wide receivers.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldogs#American Football#Sec#Uga#Mvp Aaron Rodgers
Yardbarker

Five Big Takeaways from the Packers 2022 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers ended up drafting 10 players in the 2022 NFL Draft. Unlike many previous drafts, this draft seemed to be a wildly popular one among Packers fans. There were a few surprises, but then again, there always are. As the focus now turns to preparing for the 2022 season, here are five big takeaways from the Packers’ 2022 Draft.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Invite UW Whitewater Wide Receiver to Rookie Camp

The Green Bay Packers are doing their due diligence when it comes to adding depth to their wide receiver room. Brian Gutekunst drafted three receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, including Christian Watson in the second round. Additionally, the Packers have signed multiple wide receivers as undrafted free agents. This list includes Wisconsin Badgers fan favorite Danny Davis. According to a recent Tweet, the Packers have also invited Ryan Wisniewski of UW Whitewater.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Packers finally draft a WR, NFL world reacts

The Green Bay Packers made waves on the first day of the NFL Draft by not taking a receiver with either of their two picks. That changed on the second day. Green Bay traded up for the No. 34, giving the 53rd and 59th overall picks (per Chris Tomasson, St. Paul Pioneer Press) to the Minnesota Vikings. With the 34th pick, the Packers bolstered their receiving corps, drafting Christian Watson of North Dakota State.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Packers give Aaron Rodgers weapon with trade for Christian Watson

The Green Bay Packers get Aaron Rodgers a wide receiver by trading up for Christian Watson. After doubling down on some Dawgs in round one with Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt, the Green Bay Packers added a Bison to its receiving corps by trading up to get Christian Watson out of North Dakota State at No. 34 in the second round. This has to make Aaron Rodgers ecstatic.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy