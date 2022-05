The search for a missing Pocatello teenage boy has attracted the attention of a national group. The Virginia-based National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is now involved in the search for 18-year-old Rylan Barsalou, who went missing from Pocatello on Nov. 23, 2021. He is believed to be a runaway. Barsalou is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 150 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black jogging pants and a dark colored hoodie. If you have any information on Barsalou’s whereabouts please contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO