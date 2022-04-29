Early voting begins in Johnston County

Early voting is underway in this year’s primary elections.

Johnstonians began casting their ballots on Thursday and can do so through Saturday, May 14.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14 at the following polling places:

• Archer Lodge Community Building, 14009 Buffalo Road, Archer Lodge.

• C3 Church, 8247 Cleveland Road, Clayton.

• The Church at Clayton Crossings, 11407 U.S. 70 Business West, Clayton.

• First Baptist Church Ministry Center, 125 S. Fourth St., Smithfield.

Online today, Johnstonian News readers can find interviews, in question-and-answer format, with candidates for county commissioner and the N.C. General Assembly. Go to https://restorationnewsmedia.com/johnstonian/election . Coming soon are interviews with school board candidates.