Johnston County, NC

Early voting begins in Johnston County

The Johnstonian News
 2 days ago
Early voting is underway in this year’s primary elections.

Johnstonians began casting their ballots on Thursday and can do so through Saturday, May 14.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14 at the following polling places:

• Archer Lodge Community Building, 14009 Buffalo Road, Archer Lodge.

• C3 Church, 8247 Cleveland Road, Clayton.

• The Church at Clayton Crossings, 11407 U.S. 70 Business West, Clayton.

• First Baptist Church Ministry Center, 125 S. Fourth St., Smithfield.

Online today, Johnstonian News readers can find interviews, in question-and-answer format, with candidates for county commissioner and the N.C. General Assembly. Go to https://restorationnewsmedia.com/johnstonian/election . Coming soon are interviews with school board candidates.

