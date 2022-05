The week began with an unexpected closure when Sir, the gay bar that opened just three months ago in the former Vesta space in LoDo, announced that it had shuttered. "We quickly realized that the needs of the Denver community were different from what we knew about the Dallas community," says co-owner Trey Stewart, who also owns a gay bar in Dallas called Mr. Misster with his father, Travis. Sir may not be the last venture from the Stewarts in Colorado, though. Adds Trey Stewart: "We listened to the feedback that we got in Denver, learned a lot along the way and hope to make a comeback in the future with a better understanding of what Denver needs."

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO