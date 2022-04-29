K-State men's golf finishes 9th at Big 12 Championship

Kansas State’s Will Hopkins reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole at Colbert Hills on Sept. 15. Hopkins finished and the Wildcats finished ninth as a team at the Big 12 Championship on Wednesday. Staff photo by Lucas Boland

The Kansas State men’s golf team wrapped up the 2022 Big 12 Championship with a ninth place finish after shooting a cumulative 46-over 910 (299-307-304) including a 16-over 304 in the final round on Wednesday.

“Obviously very disappointed with the outcome,” head coach Grant Robbins said in a release. “I’m proud of our guys and how hard they competed. We just didn’t play well this week. Our ballstriking was a huge issue, which on a course like this if you don’t have complete control of your ball, you can make some big numbers in a hurry.”

The Big 12 tournament took place at Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, Texas.

Freshman Nicklaus Mason was a highlight for the Wildcats, ending the tournament with a 8-over 224 (74-74-76) which was good for a tie for 25th.

Senior Will Hopkins tied for 33rd after shooting a 11-over 227 (71-79-77), Laurenz Schiergen finished 40th with a 14-over 230 (81-73-76), Tim Tillmanns finished with a 17-over 233 (75-81-77) and Luke O’Neill finished 43rd with a 18-over 234 (79-81-75).

Oklahoma won the 2022 Big 12 Championship after shooting a 14-under 850, while Ludvig Aberg of Texas Tech won the individual title after shooting an 8-under 208.

K-State now turns its head toward the 2022 NCAA Men’s Golf Selection Show on May 4 on the Golf Channel. The Wildcats were on the bubble entering this week and are looking for its first regional berth since 2009.

“This is still a very young group, and they have a chance to be special,” Robbins said. “Sometimes you have to experience disappointments like this in order to build that toughness needed to compete at the highest level. The guys will learn from this. Hopefully it motivates them to get better this summer so we can take that next step.”