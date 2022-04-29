This affordable, near-invisible hearing aid will transform your listening experience

Listen to high-resolution audio like never before with the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds. Boasting 7-mm dynamic drivers and the brand’s TrueResponse technology, you can enjoy high-fidelity sound with impactful bass. Or personalize the sound with a choice of presets to tailor the sound to suit your tastes. Moreover, these buds include ANC, which automatically adjusts when the noise level in your environment changes. Or, at the touch of a button, switch to Transparency mode to allow in your surroundings. Furthermore, these Sennheiser wireless earbuds include ear adapters and optional silicone fins in a range of sizes to guarantee a comfortable fit for long wear. Best of all, they provide 7 hours of nonstop listening or an additional 28 hours with the charging case. Finally, with an IPX4 water-resistant rating, they can withstand rain or sweat, making them perfect to wear while exercising or outdoors.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO