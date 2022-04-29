ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

At least 10 killed, many more feared dead after explosion at Kabul mosque

By Ehsan Popalzai, Jonny Hallam
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
At least 10 people were killed and 30 wounded after an explosion at a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul after Friday prayers, Taliban spokesperson for the chief of police Khalid Zadran said -- but eyewitnesses said they feared many more had...

#Kabul#Explosions#Mosque#Taliban#Tolo News#Un#Islam
