Thanks to Nick Bottone, we have this historic photo to share. The photo, which also ran in the Sun’s '30 Years Ago This Week' column in 2002, features the 1972 Westerly CYO basketball team which represented Immaculate Conception Church and won the New England title in Hartford. The team won in an overtime game against St. Theresa's of West Roxbury, Mass., 75-73, with a game-winning shot by Jay Iacoi. Ken Chicoria was the game high scorer with 31 points.

WESTERLY, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO