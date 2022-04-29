ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Working in the cold

By Leo J. Small
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRedox flow batteries offer a readily scalable solution to grid-scale energy storage, but their application is generally limited to ambient temperatures above 0 Â°C. Now, a polyoxometalate-based chemistry has...

www.nature.com

thecentersquare.com

Study: Recycling and storing EV batteries will be a 'huge issue'

(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to spend $60 million on electric vehicles (EV), including electrifying the state’s fleet. However, the production of EVs is beset by a supply chain riddled with shortages in addition to environmental concerns. Whitmer’s proposed 2023 budget aims to spend $50...
MICHIGAN STATE
Nature.com

The Green Machine: Photosynthesis as the Engine of Life

Photosynthesis is the process by which organisms can use sunlight, water, and carbon dioxide to form sugars and oxygen, both of which are essential to life on Earth. Our goal is to determine the design principle used to initiate nature’s most important reaction – water splitting. Oxygen is formed when organisms use sunlight as energy to split water into protons, electrons, and oxygen gas – the protons and electrons later being used to drive the production of ATP for later use in making sugars. Charge separation is a key component to making energy – something we will need quite a bit more of as our populations and energy demands increase. With improved understanding, we could potentially use our knowledge to create better artificial devices to convert sunlight – an abundant resource – into clean and stable energy, replicating what nature has spent billions of years perfecting.
WILDLIFE
Motor1.com

Turns Out Mixing Water And Diesel Fuel Is A Great Thing

Climate change and air pollution concerns seem like they’re on a faster track than our ability to mobilize against them, so we need bold solutions now. The advent of our carbon-neutral future will be measured in decades, so it’s important we support big gains within our current paradigm whenever possible. Enter Trillion, the company behind a revolutionary new fuel named HydroDiesel+®, and its effort to commercially scale their solution through a current Reg-CF Crowdfunding Campaign.
ENVIRONMENT
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

World record achieved for solar power ‘miracle material’

Researchers from Germany have set a new world record in solar cell efficiency using the so-called ‘miracle material’ perovskite.The team from the Universities of Wuppertal, Cologne, Potsdam and Tubingen developed a tandem solar cell using organic and perovskite materials – a combination they hope could one day replace the silicon-based technologies used in conventional solar cells.The record they set of 24 per cent efficiency was a 4 per cent improvement on the previous tandem cell record, though still falls short of the silicon solar cell record of 26.7 per cent.The new materials, however, hold far greater potential for improved...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
InsideHook

EV Battery Demand Sparks Increase in Seabed Mining — And Controversy

Experts in the automotive field have pointed out that a growing demand for electric vehicles will lead to a growing demand for electric vehicle batteries. That, in turn, will likely involve an increase in mining for the components required to make those batteries. As it turns out, one of the places that’s being explored as a mining location is massive — the ocean floor.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Want to burn less fossil fuel? Use body heat to warm buildings instead

In the The Matrix film, unwitting humans’ body heat was siphoned off by machines to use as their energy source. Although that might not be the ideal situation to find ourselves in, the basis of the idea—using the warmth we generate to heat our buildings—could help fight climate change by cutting fossil fuel use.
MINNESOTA STATE
scitechdaily.com

New Catalyst Could Clean Natural Gas Engine Emissions

Palladium oxide catalyst cleans up emissions and enhances water vapor tolerance. A newly developed catalyst with unique, atomic-sized “rafts” does a better job than current technology for cleaning up emissions from natural gas engines. Natural gas-powered technology might become cleaner and more practical for trucks, off-road vehicles, and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

South Asia Cranking Up Dirty Power Plants With Gas Too Pricey

South Asia’s emerging economies are cranking up older power plants that burn highly-pollutive fuel oil as rising liquefied natural gas prices put cleaner energy sources out of their reach. Bangladesh is generating 5,000 megawatts of electricity from fuel oil-fired power stations this month, about 25% more than a year...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motor1.com

Bus Turns Into Flamethrower When CNG Tanks On Roof Explode

When internal combustion becomes external, it's a terrifying sight. At this point, we all know that the automotive industry is on its way to electrification – all because of the harmful effects of burning fossil fuels. But apart from switching to EVs, there are ways to avoid fossil fuels and still use internal combustion engines.
TRAFFIC
Government Technology

Experts: EV Battery Lives Must Be Managed Responsibly

As electric vehicles gain wider use, the need to ensure the longest life possible for EV batteries, and new lives for them later, takes on added importance. Stephanie Valdez Streaty, director of mobility research and development at Cox Automotive, said a closed loop ecosystem for the batteries will be key to cutting down on the negative environmental effects of metals mining.
GEORGIA STATE
Nature.com

Stickland metabolism in the gut

The microbial species that colonize the human gut, collectively known as the gut microbiome, have coevolved with mammals and play an important role in digestion. These microorganisms effectively extract calories from dietary components that pass through the small intestine undigested, and these metabolic activities generate abundant small-molecule metabolites. Microbiome-derived metabolites, such as short-chain fatty acids, can impact local gut biology or enter circulation and travel throughout the body to distal sites of action. Our understanding of the metabolic activity of the gut microbiome has primarily focused on the digestion of carbohydrates, such as dietary fibre. However, in recent years, the importance of other metabolic pathways has become increasingly clear. While the gut microorganisms responsible for protein degradation were originally described in the late nineteenth century, interest in this topic has been renewed by recent discoveries that have linked metabolites produced by microbial degradation of amino acids to a variety of phenotypes, including intestinal permeability and immune signalling1,2. Despite this, relatively few studies have interrogated the mechanisms of amino-acid metabolism by gut microorganisms. Writing in Nature Microbiology, Liu et al. report perhaps the most extensive characterization of microbial amino-acid metabolism within the gut, defining several of the metabolic outputs and their relationship to energy metabolism3.
SCIENCE
BBC

The perfect storm increasing the cost of a crucial metal

In the next few years, millions of people will buy electric vehicles (EVs). All those cars and trucks will run on batteries containing metals such as cobalt, lithium and nickel. But shortages of metals could potentially hobble the EV boom. "Not a lot of people realise, we simply do not...
INDUSTRY

