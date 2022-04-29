ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photon avalanche goes multicolour

By Artur Bednarkiewicz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new excitation scheme broadens the choice of colours for the near-infrared excitable photon avalanching nanoscale labels for super-resolution imaging. Photon avalanche is an intriguing phenomenon observed in bulk dielectric materials doped with lanthanide optically active ions1, which so...

Nature.com

Low-dimensional physics of clay particle size distribution and layer ordering

Clays are known for their small particle sizes and complex layer stacking. We show here that the limited dimension of clay particles arises from the lack of long-range order in low-dimensional systems. Because of its weak interlayer interaction, a clay mineral can be treated as two separate low-dimensional systems: a 2D system for individual phyllosilicate layers and a quasi-1D system for layer stacking. The layer stacking or ordering in an interstratified clay can be described by a 1D Ising model while the limited extension of individual phyllosilicate layers can be related to a 2D Berezinskii"“Kosterlitz"“Thouless transition. This treatment allows for a systematic prediction of clay particle size distributions and layer stacking as controlled by the physical and chemical conditions for mineral growth and transformation. Clay minerals provide a useful model system for studying a transition from a 1D to 3D system in crystal growth and for a nanoscale structural manipulation of a general type of layered materials.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

The Green Machine: Photosynthesis as the Engine of Life

Photosynthesis is the process by which organisms can use sunlight, water, and carbon dioxide to form sugars and oxygen, both of which are essential to life on Earth. Our goal is to determine the design principle used to initiate nature’s most important reaction – water splitting. Oxygen is formed when organisms use sunlight as energy to split water into protons, electrons, and oxygen gas – the protons and electrons later being used to drive the production of ATP for later use in making sugars. Charge separation is a key component to making energy – something we will need quite a bit more of as our populations and energy demands increase. With improved understanding, we could potentially use our knowledge to create better artificial devices to convert sunlight – an abundant resource – into clean and stable energy, replicating what nature has spent billions of years perfecting.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Observation of Bloch oscillations dominated by effective anyonic particle statistics

Bloch oscillations are exotic phenomena describing the periodic motion of a wave packet subjected to an external force in a lattice, where a system possessing single or multiple particles could exhibit distinct oscillation behaviors. In particular, it has been pointed out that quantum statistics could dramatically affect the Bloch oscillation even in the absence of particle interactions, where the oscillation frequency of two pseudofermions with an anyonic statistical angle of \({{{\boldsymbol{\pi }}}}\) becomes half of that for two bosons. However, these statistically dependent Bloch oscillations have never been observed in experiments until now. Here, we report the experimental simulation of anyonic Bloch oscillations using electric circuits. By mapping the eigenstates of two anyons to the modes of the designed circuit simulators, the Bloch oscillations of two bosons and two pseudofermions are verified by measuring the voltage dynamics. The oscillation period in the two-boson simulator is almost twice of that in the two-pseudofermion simulator, that is consistent with the theoretical prediction. Our proposal provides a flexible platform to investigate and visualize many interesting phenomena related to particle statistics and could have potential applications in the field of the signal control.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Physical realization of topological Roman surface by spin-induced ferroelectric polarization in cubic lattice

Topology, an important branch of mathematics, is an ideal theoretical tool to describe topological states and phase transitions. Many topological concepts have found their physical entities in real or reciprocal spaces identified by topological invariants, which are usually defined on orientable surfaces, such as torus and sphere. It is natural to investigate the possible physical realization of more intriguing non-orientable surfaces. Herein, we show that the set of spin-induced ferroelectric polarizations in cubic perovskite oxides AMn3Cr4O12 (A"‰="‰La and Tb) reside on the topological Roman surface-a non-orientable two-dimensional manifold formed by sewing a MÃ¶bius strip edge to that of a disc. The induced polarization may travel in a loop along the non-orientable MÃ¶bius strip or orientable disc, depending on the spin evolution as controlled by an external magnetic field. Experimentally, the periodicity of polarization can be the same or twice that of the rotating magnetic field, which is consistent with the orientability of the disc and the MÃ¶bius strip, respectively. This path-dependent topological magnetoelectric effect presents a way to detect the global geometry of a surface and deepens our understanding of topology in both mathematics and physics.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Mapping ice in firn with airborne ice-penetrating radar

Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. Increasing temperatures have led to more surface meltwater production runoff on ice caps and ice sheets. At higher elevations, meltwater can refreeze to form ice layers in firn (snow that has survived beyond one melt season). The development of a thick ice layer could prevent meltwater infiltration into the underlying firn and promote meltwater runoff on top of the ice layer, accelerating its contribution to sea level rise. Constraining the thickness and spatial extent of ice layers is crucial for understanding the firn's capacity to reroute and store meltwater. Although firn cores and ground-based seismic surveys help accomplish this task, these methods often lack the coverage needed to characterize the full extent of ice layers in firn.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Disturbance of calcium homeostasis and myogenesis caused by TET2 deletion in muscle stem cells

Skeletal muscle myogenesis is a sophisticated process controlled by genetic and epigenetic regulators. In animals, one of the key enzymes for the DNA demethylation of 5-methylcytosine is TET2. Although TET2 is essential for muscle development, the mechanisms by which TET2 regulates myogenesis, particularly the implication for muscle stem cells, remains unclear. In the present study, we employed the TET2 knockout mouse model to investigate the function of TET2 in muscle development and regeneration. We observed that TET2 deficiency caused impaired muscle stem cell proliferation and differentiation, resulting in the reduction in both myofiber number and muscle tissue size. Specifically, TET2 maintains calcium homeostasis in muscle stem cells by controlling the DNA methylation levels of the calcium pathway genes. Forced expression of the sodium/calcium exchanger protein SLC8A3 could rescue the myogenic defects in TET2 knockout cells. Our data not only illustrated the vital function of TET2 during myogenesis but also identified novel targets that contribute to calcium homeostasis for enhancing muscle function.
CHINA
Nature.com

Five thousand exoplanets at the NASA Exoplanet Archive

The past three decades have seen the number of known exoplanets grow by over three orders of magnitude. To mark the milestone, the Lead Scientist of the NASA Exoplanet Archive, Jessie Christiansen, looks at the history, the contents and the future of this community resource. In 1992, Aleksander Wolszczan and...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Domain memory effect in the organic ferroics

Shape memory alloys have been used extensively in actuators, couplings, medical guide wires, and smart devices, because of their unique shape memory effect and superelasticity triggered by the reversible martensitic phase transformations. For ferroic materials, however, almost no memory effects have been found for their ferroic domains after reversible phase transformations. Here, we present a pair of single-component organic enantiomorphic ferroelectric/ferroelastic crystals, (R)- and (S)-N-3,5-di-tert-butylsalicylidene-1-(1-naphthyl)ethylamine SA-NPh-(R) and SA-NPh-(S). It is notable that not only can their ferroic domain patterns disappear and reappear during reversible thermodynamic phase transformations, but they can also disappear and reappear during reversible light-driven phase transformations induced by enol"“keto photoisomerization, both of which are from P1 to P21 polar space groups. Most importantly, the domain patterns are exactly the same in the initial and final states, demonstrating the existence of a memory effect for the ferroic domains in SA-NPh-(R) and SA-NPh-(S). As far as we are aware, the domain memory effect triggered by both thermodynamic and light-driven ferroelectric/ferroelastic phase transformations remains unexplored in ferroic materials. Thermal and optical control of domain memory effect would open up a fresh research field for smart ferroic materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Stickland metabolism in the gut

The microbial species that colonize the human gut, collectively known as the gut microbiome, have coevolved with mammals and play an important role in digestion. These microorganisms effectively extract calories from dietary components that pass through the small intestine undigested, and these metabolic activities generate abundant small-molecule metabolites. Microbiome-derived metabolites, such as short-chain fatty acids, can impact local gut biology or enter circulation and travel throughout the body to distal sites of action. Our understanding of the metabolic activity of the gut microbiome has primarily focused on the digestion of carbohydrates, such as dietary fibre. However, in recent years, the importance of other metabolic pathways has become increasingly clear. While the gut microorganisms responsible for protein degradation were originally described in the late nineteenth century, interest in this topic has been renewed by recent discoveries that have linked metabolites produced by microbial degradation of amino acids to a variety of phenotypes, including intestinal permeability and immune signalling1,2. Despite this, relatively few studies have interrogated the mechanisms of amino-acid metabolism by gut microorganisms. Writing in Nature Microbiology, Liu et al. report perhaps the most extensive characterization of microbial amino-acid metabolism within the gut, defining several of the metabolic outputs and their relationship to energy metabolism3.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Our commitment to rigorous, constructive and inclusive peer review

At Nature Reviews Nephrology, we believe that peer review should be a rigorous, constructive and inclusive process. We are working to meet this aim through several initiatives. Peer review is often described as the 'gold standard' for evaluating scientific papers. Done well, the review process improves manuscripts and acts as...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Making sense of the ageing methylome

Over time, the human DNA methylation landscape accrues substantial damage, which has been associated with a broad range of age-related diseases, including cardiovascular disease and cancer. Various age-related DNA methylation changes have been described, including at the level of individual CpGs, such as differential and variable methylation, and at the level of the whole methylome, including entropy and correlation networks. Here, we review these changes in the ageing methylome as well as the statistical tools that can be used to quantify them. We detail the evidence linking DNA methylation to ageing phenotypes and the longevity strategies aimed at altering both DNA methylation patterns and machinery to extend healthspan and lifespan. Lastly, we discuss theories on the mechanistic causes of epigenetic ageing.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Condensates in RNA repeat sequences are heterogeneously organized and exhibit reptation dynamics

Although it is known that RNA undergoes liquid"“liquid phase separation, the interplay between the molecular driving forces and the emergent features of the condensates, such as their morphologies and dynamic properties, is not well understood. We introduce a coarse-grained model to simulate phase separation of trinucleotide repeat RNAs, which are implicated in neurological disorders. After establishing that the simulations reproduce key experimental findings, we show that once recruited inside the liquid droplets, the monomers transition from hairpin-like structures to extended states. Interactions between the monomers in the condensates result in the formation of an intricate and dense intermolecular network, which severely restrains the fluctuations and mobilities of the RNAs inside large droplets. In the largest densely packed high-viscosity droplets, the mobility of RNA chains is best characterized by reptation, reminiscent of the dynamics in polymer melts. Our work provides a microscopic framework for understanding liquid"“liquid phase separation in RNA, which is not easily discernible in current experiments.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Electric control of valley polarization in monolayer WSe using a van der Waals magnet

Electrical manipulation of the valley degree of freedom in transition metal dichalcogenides is central to developing valleytronics. Towards this end, ferromagnetic contacts, such as Ga(Mn)As and permalloy, have been exploited to inject spin-polarized carriers into transition metal dichalcogenides to realize valley-dependent polarization. However, these materials require either a high external magnetic field or complicated epitaxial growth steps, limiting their practical applications. Here we report van der Waals heterostructures based on a monolayer WSe2 and an Fe3GeTe2/hexagonal boron nitride ferromagnetic tunnelling contact that under a bias voltage can effectively inject spin-polarized holes into WSe2, leading to a population imbalance between Â±K valleys, as confirmed by density functional theory calculations and helicity-dependent electroluminescence measurements. Under an external magnetic field, we observe that the helicity of electroluminescence flips its sign and exhibits a hysteresis loop in agreement with the magnetic hysteresis loop obtained from reflective magnetic circular dichroism characterizations on Fe3GeTe2. Our results could address key challenges of valleytronics and prove promising for van der Waals magnets for magneto-optoelectronics applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A non-canonical cGAS"“STING"“PERK pathway facilitates the translational program critical for senescence and organ fibrosis

Innate DNA sensing via the cyclic GMP-AMP synthase"“stimulator of interferon genes (cGAS"“STING) mechanism surveys microbial invasion and cellular damage and thus participates in various human infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases and cancers. However, how DNA sensing rapidly and adaptively shapes cellular physiology is incompletely known. Here we identify the STING"“PKR-like endoplasmic reticulum kinase (PERK)"“eIF2Î± pathway, a previously unknown cGAS"“STING mechanism, enabling an innate immunity control of cap-dependent messenger RNA translation. Upon cGAMP binding, STING at the ER binds and directly activates the ER-located kinase PERK via their intracellular domains, which precedes TBK1"“IRF3 activation and is irrelevant to the unfolded protein response. The activated PERK phosphorylates eIF2Î±, forming an inflammatory- and survival-preferred translation program. Notably, this STING"“PERK"“eIF2Î± pathway is evolutionarily primitive and physiologically critical to cellular senescence and organ fibrosis. Pharmacologically or genetically targeting this non-canonical cGAS"“STING pathway attenuated lung and kidney fibrosis. Collectively, the findings identify an alternative innate immune pathway and its critical role in organ fibrosis, report an innate immunity-directed translation program and suggest the therapeutic potential for targeting the STING"“PERK pathway in treating fibrotic diseases.
CANCER
Nature.com

Emergence of instability-driven domains in soft stratified materials

Nature frequently employs the buckling phenomenon to facilitate the formation of complicated patterns across length-scales. Current knowledge, however, is limited to a small set of buckling-induced microstructure transformations in soft composites; and the pattern formation phenomenon remains largely unknown for a vast pool of material morphologies. Here, we investigate the unexplored rich domain of soft heterogeneous composites. We experimentally observe the formation of instability-driven domains in stratified composites with a non-dilute stiff phase. We illustrate that the discovered domain patterns are energetically favorable over wrinkling. Moreover, we introduce a closed-form analytical expression allowing us to predict the evolution of the patterns in the post-buckling regime. Finally, we show that various patterns can be pre-designed via altering material compositions. These findings can help advance our understanding of the mechanisms governing pattern formations in soft biological tissues, and potentially enable the platform for mechanical metamaterials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Electrochemically induced amorphous-to-rock-salt phase transformation in niobium oxide electrode for Li-ion batteries

Intercalation-type metal oxides are promising negative electrode materials for safe rechargeable lithium-ion batteries due to the reduced risk of Li plating at low voltages. Nevertheless, their lower energy and power density along with cycling instability remain bottlenecks for their implementation, especially for fast-charging applications. Here, we report a nanostructured rock-salt Nb2O5 electrode formed through an amorphous-to-crystalline transformation during repeated electrochemical cycling with Li+. This electrode can reversibly cycle three lithiums per Nb2O5, corresponding to a capacity of 269"‰mAh"‰gâˆ’1 at 20"‰mA"‰gâˆ’1, and retains a capacity of 191"‰mAh"‰gâˆ’1 at a high rate of 1"‰A"‰gâˆ’1. It exhibits superb cycling stability with a capacity of 225"‰mAh"‰gâˆ’1 at 200"‰mA"‰gâˆ’1 for 400 cycles, and a Coulombic efficiency of 99.93%. We attribute the enhanced performance to the cubic rock-salt framework, which promotes low-energy migration paths. Our work suggests that inducing crystallization of amorphous nanomaterials through electrochemical cycling is a promising avenue for creating unconventional high-performance metal oxide electrode materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Formation of thyroid hormone revealed by a cryo-EM structure of native bovine thyroglobulin

Thyroid hormones are essential regulators of metabolism, development, and growth. They are formed from pairs of iodinated tyrosine residues within the precursor thyroglobulin (TG), a 660-kDa homodimer of the thyroid gland, by an oxidative coupling reaction. Tyrosine pairs that give rise to thyroid hormones have been assigned within the structure of human TG, but the process of hormone formation is poorly understood. Here we report a ~3.3-Ã… cryo-EM structure of native bovine TG with nascent thyroid hormone formed at one of the predicted hormonogenic sites. Local structural rearrangements provide insight into mechanisms underlying thyroid hormone formation and stabilization.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Intermolecular diastereoselective annulation of azaarenes into fused N-heterocycles by Ru(II) reductive catalysis

Derivatization of azaarenes can create molecules of biological importance, but reductive functionalization of weakly reactive azaarenes remains a challenge. Here the authors show a dearomative, diastereoselective annulation of azaarenes, via ruthenium(II) reductive catalysis, proceeding with excellent selectivity, mild conditions, and broad substrate and functional group compatibility. Mechanistic studies reveal that the products are formed via hydride transfer-initiated Î²-aminomethylation and Î±-arylation of the pyridyl core in the azaarenes, and that paraformaldehyde serves as both the C1-building block and reductant precursor, and the use of Mg(OMe)2 base plays a critical role in determining the reaction chemo-selectivity by lowering the hydrogen transfer rate. The present work opens a door to further develop valuable reductive functionalization of unsaturated systems by taking profit of formaldehyde-endowed two functions.
CHEMISTRY

