How to Navigate a Career Change From Pharma to Biotech

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re considering a career change from pharma to biotech, you’ll be happy to hear that it might be more common than you think. To navigate a career change from pharma to biotech (or the other way around), make the most of your soft skills to achieve success. Resiliency, being prepared...

Patient Square Kickstarts Biotech Investment Firm Enavate Sciences

New biotech investment firm Enavate Sciences launched with an initial capital investment of $300 million from health care investment company Patient Square Capital. The new firm expects to raise another $200 to $300 million this year from family offices and wealthy individual investors. “Patient Square Capital’s approach to investing in...
Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market: Notable Expansion Avenues during the Assessment Period of 2020 to 2030

The global biotechnology & pharmaceutical services outsourcing market is foreseen to demonstrate notable expansion avenues during the assessment period of 2020 to 2030, highlights an upcoming research report by TMRR. The report emphasizes that this market growth is on the back of many factors including rising competition levels in the healthcare sector and increased inclination among various companies toward outsourcing of research and development activities.
#Biotechnology#Big Pharma#Biotech Companies#Pharma Company#Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals#Bristol Myers Squibb#Centercor#Johnson Johnson
Anticonvulsants for Neuropathic Pain Market: Current and Future Trends | Covid-19 Impacts – Global Industry Analysis [2020-2030]

Neuropathic pain, which refers to kind of chronic pain resulting from an injury to or disease of the central or peripheral nervous system, remains a therapeutic challenge to clinicians as it does not respond well to conventional pain therapies. Although the clinical knowledge regarding the pathogenesis of the condition has significantly increased over the past few decades, the actual mode of action of most popular treatment mechanisms and the pathogenesis of neuropathic pain remain somewhat unclear.
Bone Conduction Implants Market: Increasing incidence of disabling hearing loss to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Global Bone Conduction Implants Market: Overview. Bone conduction implants are medical devices that conduct sound through bone conduction implants by using the natural ability of the human body. Bone conduction implants are generally used by individuals affected by conductive hearing loss, mixed hearing, or single-side deafness. Different kinds of bone conduction implants devices (BCDs) are available for hearing rehabilitation. Hearing loss can result from certain infectious diseases, exposure to excessive noise, genetic causes, chronic ear infections or complications at birth. Also, problems associated with hearing is one of the major issues faced by the elderly population (people aged 60 years or above).
Bone Growth Stimulators Market Is Anticipated to Grow Significantly to Reach US$ 3.3 Billion By 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report By FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Various alternative therapies and treatments for fractures, which include synthetic bone grafts, amputation, and allografts, as well as non-invasive therapies, such as electrical bone growth stimulation and low-intensity ultrasound stimulations, have been introduced, which are responsible for driving the global bone growth stimulators market. According to the latest research by FMI, the global bone growth stimulators market is expected to account for US$ 3.3 Bn by the end of 2028. The bone growth stimulators market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% through the forecast period 2022-2028. However, factors such as the high prices of devices and product recalls are expected to hamper the growth of the bone growth stimulators market.
Use this Framework to Easily Scale Your Software Development Business

A friend of mine has a small software development company. He was struggling with keeping his profit margins high enough. Communication and planning were the villains in this story. I had a feeling that my experience in managing complex projects could be applied to his case as well. The program contains 6 steps. The "Ignition" and "Research" steps are related to product discovery, followed by the "Definition" step for the ideation process and the "Prototyping" step.
Quality Assurance in IVT RNA Vaccine Development

Quality Assurance in In Vitro Transcribed RNA Vaccine Development Using Agilent Automated Electrophoresis Instruments. As infectious diseases spread rapidly across the world, there is an urgent need for swift development and distribution of vaccines. In vitro transcribed (IVT) RNA vaccines are highly adaptable, efficient and ideally suited for fast production,...
Gilead Snaps Up Rights to Promising Dragonfly NK Engager Program

A collaboration between Gilead Sciences and Dragonfly Therapeutics was announced today, with an end goal of bringing Dragonfly's DF7001 natural killer (NK) engager program designed for patients with cancer or inflammatory diseases to fruition. DF7001 is an immunotherapeutic formulation that upregulates NK and cytotoxic T cell activity to combat cancer...
Slack CEO On Future Of Hybrid Work

As we move forward into the great hybrid experiment, managers and executives look to maximize productivity and minimize burnout, data on how, when and where employees are most productive has never been more important. In this one-on-one interview, Slack co-founder and CEO Stewart Butterfield talks about his company's latest findings and how business leaders can put this knowledge to use as they implement hybrid strategies.
It's CRL Day at the FDA as Axsome, Junshi and Coherus Get Bad News

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is quickly catching up after COVID-19 disrupted typical review timelines and planned inspections and it's bad news for three companies. Junshi Biosciences and Coherus Biosciences received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) after applying for commercialization of their star biologic, while Axsome Therapeutics received a CRL for its acute migraine treatment, AXS-07.
Clinical Catch-Up: Genentech Announces Positive Data, Pfizer Develops New Vaccine

It was yet another busy week for clinical trial news, including FDA approvals, new indications, trial failures and more. For that and more clinical news, continue reading. Sorrento Therapeutics received clearance from the FDA for its IND for IV STI-9167 (Covishield). This is the IV formulation of the company’s STI-9199 neutralizing antibody against COVID-19.
Stem Cell Therapy: The Latest Contender in Pharma's Fight Against Long COVID

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Therapeutic Solutions International is jumping into the COVID-19 treatment space. The company is not making vaccines or antivirals—instead, it is targeting long COVID lung damage with a new stem cell therapy. Therapeutic Solutions just launched a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III study of its...
US Bridging Study Not Enough as FDA Denies Hutchmed's Pancreatic Cancer Drug

China-based Hutchmed failed to get the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for its proposed drug for pancreatic cancer. In a Complete Response Letter, the FDA said that it cannot approve the New Drug Application (NDA) for surufatinib for pancreatic (pNETs) and extra-pancreatic (epNETs) neuroendocrine tumors because of insufficient results in both the two Phase III trials that Hutchmed conducted in China and one bridging study in the U.S.
