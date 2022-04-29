How to Navigate a Career Change From Pharma to Biotech

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Various alternative therapies and treatments for fractures, which include synthetic bone grafts, amputation, and allografts, as well as non-invasive therapies, such as electrical bone growth stimulation and low-intensity ultrasound stimulations, have been introduced, which are responsible for driving the global bone growth stimulators market. According to the latest research by FMI, the global bone growth stimulators market is expected to account for US$ 3.3 Bn by the end of 2028. The bone growth stimulators market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% through the forecast period 2022-2028. However, factors such as the high prices of devices and product recalls are expected to hamper the growth of the bone growth stimulators market.

ECONOMY ・ 21 HOURS AGO