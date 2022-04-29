ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Genocea Biosciences, Solid Biosciences Slash Headcounts in Restructuring Plans

biospace.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFloundering Genocea Biosciences is exploring strategic alternatives for its future in the wake of disappointing results from its Phase I/IIa Titan study assessing GEN-011 that was presented earlier this month at the American Association for Cancer Research conference earlier this year. Disappointing results caused the company's stock to plummet,...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Patient Square Kickstarts Biotech Investment Firm Enavate Sciences

New biotech investment firm Enavate Sciences launched with an initial capital investment of $300 million from health care investment company Patient Square Capital. The new firm expects to raise another $200 to $300 million this year from family offices and wealthy individual investors. “Patient Square Capital’s approach to investing in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Is Biogen Planning to Appeal CMS Aduhelm Reimbursement Decision?

In early April, the U.S. Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) implemented its guidance for Biogen's controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm (aducanumab). The guidance significantly limited the drug's availability. CMS had issued the draft notice in January, providing several months of public responses. The recommendation restricts Aduhelm to reimbursement only...
BOSTON, MA
biospace.com

AstraZeneca Closes Busy Week With $11B in Revenue, New R&D Site

AstraZeneca topped off a very busy week with its first-quarter financial report, citing a total of $11.390 billion in revenue, a whopping increase of 60%. That was driven by the acquisition of Alexion and several contracts for Vaxzevria, its COVID-19 vaccine developed with the University of Oxford. “2022 has started...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Endo Acquires Six Development-Stage, Injectable Product Candidates For $35M

Endo International plc ENDP has acquired six development-stage, ready-to-use injectable product candidates from Nevakar Injectables Inc, a subsidiary of Nevakar Inc. Under the agreement terms, Endo purchased the six product candidates from Nevakar Injectables for a one-time payment of $35 million to be expensed immediately in Q2 as acquired in-process research and development costs.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Cambridge, MA
Industry
Local
Massachusetts Business
Cambridge, MA
Business
City
Cambridge, MA
Benzinga

The Week Ahead In Biotech (May 1-7): Phathom FDA Decision, Pfizer, Vertex Pharma Lead Earnings News, Ophthalmology Conference Presentations, And More

Biotech stocks are going through a lean patch amid the broader market weakness. The unfolding week has several catalysts, including earnings, regulatory decisions and clinical data presentations. Biotech stocks posted weekly declines yet again in the week ending April 29, taking cues from the weak broader market sentiment. Big pharma...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

AstraZeneca's Alexion Scores Third FDA Approval For Ultomiris

Alexion, acquired by AstraZeneca in 2021, received its latest supplemental Biologic License Application (sBLA) approval for Ultomiris (ravulizumab-cwvz). The pharma behemoth issued a press release today sharing the news that the drug has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat adults with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

BMS Scores FDA Approval for Novel HCM Treatment Camzyos

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration greenlit Bristol Myers Squibb’s Camzyos (mavacamten), the first FDA-approved cardiac myosin inhibitor that specifically targets the source of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). Obstructive HCM is a progressive disease where the heart walls thicken, which increases the difficulty for the heart to expand normally...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
biospace.com

Finch Therapeutics Gets FDA Green Light to Resume CDI Therapy Trial

Massachusetts-based Finch Therapeutics has been given the green light to continue the Phase III Prism4 clinical trial, investigating the efficacy of CP101 in fighting recurrent C. difficile infections (CDI). A clinical hold was issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February. The therapeutic candidate previously received Breakthrough and Fast Track designations from the FDA.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
biospace.com

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market: Notable Expansion Avenues during the Assessment Period of 2020 to 2030

The global biotechnology & pharmaceutical services outsourcing market is foreseen to demonstrate notable expansion avenues during the assessment period of 2020 to 2030, highlights an upcoming research report by TMRR. The report emphasizes that this market growth is on the back of many factors including rising competition levels in the healthcare sector and increased inclination among various companies toward outsourcing of research and development activities.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Anticonvulsants for Neuropathic Pain Market: Current and Future Trends | Covid-19 Impacts – Global Industry Analysis [2020-2030]

Neuropathic pain, which refers to kind of chronic pain resulting from an injury to or disease of the central or peripheral nervous system, remains a therapeutic challenge to clinicians as it does not respond well to conventional pain therapies. Although the clinical knowledge regarding the pathogenesis of the condition has significantly increased over the past few decades, the actual mode of action of most popular treatment mechanisms and the pathogenesis of neuropathic pain remain somewhat unclear.
MARKETS
Nature.com

MiRNA-363-3p/DUSP10/JNK axis mediates chemoresistance by enhancing DNA damage repair in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Anthracycline-based chemotherapy resistance represents a major challenge in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). MiRNA and gene expression profiles (n"‰="‰47) were determined to uncover potential chemoresistance mechanisms and therapeutic approaches. An independent correlation between high expression of miRNA-363-3p and chemoresistance was observed and validated in a larger cohort (n"‰="‰106). MiRNA-363-3p was shown to reduce doxorubicin-induced apoptosis and tumor shrinkage in in vitro and in vivo experiments by ectopic expression and CRISPR/Cas9-mediated knockout in DLBCL cell lines. DNA methylation was found to participate in transcriptional regulation of miRNA-363-3p. Further investigation revealed that dual specificity phosphatase 10 (DUSP10) is a target of miRNA-363-3p and its suppression promotes the phosphorylation of c-Jun N-terminal kinase (JNK). The miRNA-363-3p/DUSP10/JNK axis was predominantly associated with negative regulation of homologous recombination (HR) and DNA repair pathways. Ectopic expression of miRNA-363-3p more effectively repaired doxorubicin-induced double-strand break (DSB) while enhancing non-homologous end joining repair and reducing HR repair. Targeting JNK and poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 significantly inhibited doxorubicin-induced DSB repair, increased doxorubicin-induced cell apoptosis and tumor shrinkage, and improved the survival of tumor-bearing mice. In conclusion, the miRNA-363-3p/DUSP10/JNK axis is a novel chemoresistance mechanism in DLBCL that may be reversed by targeted therapy.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headcount#Tumor#Genocea Biosciences
Motley Fool

3 Healthcare Companies With Revenue Spiking 100% or More

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Do you like stocks with triple-digit revenue growth?...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Gilead Snaps Up Rights to Promising Dragonfly NK Engager Program

A collaboration between Gilead Sciences and Dragonfly Therapeutics was announced today, with an end goal of bringing Dragonfly's DF7001 natural killer (NK) engager program designed for patients with cancer or inflammatory diseases to fruition. DF7001 is an immunotherapeutic formulation that upregulates NK and cytotoxic T cell activity to combat cancer...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Zosano Pharma Announces Additional Workforce Layoff

The FDA had granted Zosano Pharma Corporation ZSAN a twelve-month extension to April 20, 2023, to resubmit its M207 marketing application. However, to preserve its capital and cash resources, Zosano has suspended its M207 program. Additionally, the company's remaining feasibility study with a pharmaceutical partner is expected to conclude this...
FREMONT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Benzinga

Why HC Wainwright Is Bullish On This Stock's Hepatitis-B Pipeline

Recently, Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR announced updates on its expansive hepatitis portfolio, including VIR-2218 which is part of a collaboration with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY, and VIR-3434, a monoclonal antibody (mAb). The key highlight of the event was the initial data presented from the Phase 2 MARCH trial of VIR-2218...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

At a crossroads: how to translate the roles of PI3K in oncogenic and metabolic signalling into improvements in cancer therapy

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Numerous agents targeting various phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase (PI3K) pathway components, including PI3K, AKT and mTOR, have been tested in oncology clinical trials, resulting in regulatory approvals for the treatment of selected patients with breast cancer, certain other solid tumours or particular haematological malignancies. However, given the prominence of PI3K signalling in cancer and the crucial role of this pathway in linking cancer growth with metabolism, these clinical results could arguably be improved upon. In this Review, we discuss past and present efforts to overcome the somewhat limited clinical efficacy of PI3KÎ± pathway inhibitors, including optimization of inhibitor specificity, patient selection and biomarkers across cancer types, with a focus on breast cancer, as well as identification and abrogation of signalling-related and metabolic mechanisms of resistance, and interventions to improve management of prohibitive adverse events. We highlight the advantages and limitations of laboratory-based model systems used to study the PI3K pathway, and propose technologies and experimental inquiries to guide the future clinical deployment of PI3K pathway inhibitors in the treatment of cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Perovskite potential

Driven by their achievements in solar cells, metal halide perovskites are being used in a range of other devices - from light-emitting diodes to photodetectors to field-effect transistors - with increasing success. Perovskite solar cells are based on metal halide perovskites such as methylammonium lead iodide (CH3NH3PbI3), which are part...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy