Genocea Biosciences, Solid Biosciences Slash Headcounts in Restructuring Plans

Anthracycline-based chemotherapy resistance represents a major challenge in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). MiRNA and gene expression profiles (n"‰="‰47) were determined to uncover potential chemoresistance mechanisms and therapeutic approaches. An independent correlation between high expression of miRNA-363-3p and chemoresistance was observed and validated in a larger cohort (n"‰="‰106). MiRNA-363-3p was shown to reduce doxorubicin-induced apoptosis and tumor shrinkage in in vitro and in vivo experiments by ectopic expression and CRISPR/Cas9-mediated knockout in DLBCL cell lines. DNA methylation was found to participate in transcriptional regulation of miRNA-363-3p. Further investigation revealed that dual specificity phosphatase 10 (DUSP10) is a target of miRNA-363-3p and its suppression promotes the phosphorylation of c-Jun N-terminal kinase (JNK). The miRNA-363-3p/DUSP10/JNK axis was predominantly associated with negative regulation of homologous recombination (HR) and DNA repair pathways. Ectopic expression of miRNA-363-3p more effectively repaired doxorubicin-induced double-strand break (DSB) while enhancing non-homologous end joining repair and reducing HR repair. Targeting JNK and poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 significantly inhibited doxorubicin-induced DSB repair, increased doxorubicin-induced cell apoptosis and tumor shrinkage, and improved the survival of tumor-bearing mice. In conclusion, the miRNA-363-3p/DUSP10/JNK axis is a novel chemoresistance mechanism in DLBCL that may be reversed by targeted therapy.

