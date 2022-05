At a special meeting Friday, Wayne County Supervisors voted to cut the county’s gas tax from four percent to eight cents per gallon. The Finger Lakes Times reports the cut will take effect June 1, when the state’s recently-announced gas tax holiday begins. The cut will be in effect through the end of the year. With the current price of gas at over four dollars per gallon, Wayne County motorists would save about two dollars on a 25 gallon purchase. County Administrator Rick House says a number of other counties have taken similar measures.

WAYNE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO