CPA and Bestselling Author Tom Wheelwright to Host Immersive Three-Day Leadership Conference to Help CPAs and Tax Professionals Build a Better Practice

 2 days ago

Hosted by the Global Tax Expert, the WealthAbility® Leadership Conference Will Dive into the Biggest Issues Facing the Financial Sector Today

TEMPE, Ariz., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Wheelwright, CPA, bestselling author and CEO of WealthAbility® , will host and moderate the WealthAbility® Leadership Conference for three days of advanced financial and business education starting May 12th, 2022 in Tempe, AZ. At this continuing education event for CPAs and tax professionals, Wheelwright will welcome giants of the space to offer actionable advice in a hybrid in-person/virtual format.

"After a lifetime in the space, I know firsthand how quickly the financial sector can change, and how important it is for CPAs and finance professionals to stay on the cutting edge, for the sake of their clients and their own practices," Wheelwright said. "I'm excited to share my own insights, as well as tap into the expertise of some of the best names across accounting, workflow management, crypto, behavioral science, and more to help attendees learn how to offer the best value and impact in their practices."

In addition to a keynote, Q&As, and seminars from Wheelwright, attendees will hear from David Cristello, Founder and CEO of Jetpack Workflow, Entrepreneur and Real Estate Investor Brad Sumrok, Dr. Sonny Spera, Geraldine Carter, TheBitcoinCPA™ Kirk Phillips, and more.

Confirmed topics include:

  • What Clients Need
  • Getting from Zero to Subscription
  • The Power of Why
  • Managing Client Workflow
  • Crypto for CPAs
  • The Importance of Two-Way Communication

Wheelwright and WealthAbility® believe that Better Clients lead to a Better Practice, and a Better Practice means a Better Life. Each speaker has been chosen to offer insight into how to understand a client's needs and wants (as well as how to differentiate between the two), helping clients establish and reach their goals, managing workflow internally and externally, understanding the power of a subscription model, and more. Attendees will also hear from a current WealthAbility® client, offering a firsthand account into how Wheelwright manages his own clients and network of tax professionals, and how CPAs and tax professionals can adopt WealthAbility®'s innovative processes into their own organization. In addition to an impressive array of business and finance leaders, Professor Francesca Gino of Harvard Business School will offer groundbreaking insights into how behavioral science is more important than ever in establishing and refining client relations in the 21st century.

Ticket holders will learn actionable insights in growing and improving their businesses with an eye on client relations, and the event is eligible for 21 CPE credits where allowed. Tickets are on sale now at https://wealthability.com/leadership-conference-may-2022.

About WealthAbility®
WealthAbility® is a leading financial education company created by CPA, CEO, Author and Speaker Tom Wheelwright to revolutionize the way entrepreneurs, investors and CPAs manage wealth, global change and their business. WealthAbility® provides a platform of educational tools and global network of CPAs trusted by over 244,123 entrepreneurs and investors to reduce taxes and create wealth. Through these tools, WealthAbility® helps clients reduce taxes by 10-40%, increase confidence in clients' personal ability to create wealth, and achieve financial dreams – much faster. In addition, the WealthAbility® Network is educating CPAs and other accounting professionals to better serve clients and run more successful businesses.

About Tom Wheelwright
Tom Wheelwright is a CPA, Global Tax Strategist, Educator, and Entrepreneur, who is sought-after as a tax expert and successful business leader. Wheelwright is CEO of WealthAbility®, Best-Selling Author of "Tax-Free Wealth," Speaker, and podcast host. Wheelwright advises CPAs, accounting professionals, small business owners, entrepreneurs, and investors how to permanently and legally reduce their taxes. Previously, Wheelwright was a Manager in the National Tax Office of Ernst and Young, Adjunct Professor in the Masters of Tax Program at Arizona State University for 14 years, and Fortune 500 in-house tax advisor and tax lobbyist. His newest book, The Win-Win Wealth Strategy: 7 Investments the Government Will Pay You to Make will be published by Wiley on July 13, 2022.

Contact: Tony Forde
212.886.6707
tforde@kruppnyc.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cpa-and-bestselling-author-tom-wheelwright-to-host-immersive-three-day-leadership-conference-to-help-cpas-and-tax-professionals-build-a-better-practice-301535913.html

SOURCE WealthAbility

