Deputies ID man killed in Bowdish Rd farm accident
Linn County, IA – According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, this unfortunate incident occurred right before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. It happened on Bowdish...waterloojournal.com
Linn County, IA – According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, this unfortunate incident occurred right before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. It happened on Bowdish...waterloojournal.com
Waterloo Journal delivers more original content, breaking stories and in-depth coverage on issues that matter most to the people of Waterloo. Serving our communities is at the very heart of everything we do.https://waterloojournal.com
Comments / 1