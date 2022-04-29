ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, IA

Deputies ID man killed in Bowdish Rd farm accident

By Nela Lass
Waterloo Journal
Waterloo Journal
 2 days ago
Linn County, IA – According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, this unfortunate incident occurred right before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. It happened on Bowdish...

