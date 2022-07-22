The 5 best portable air conditioners to cool a room when you can't fit a window AC

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Window air conditioners are great, but they require a single- or double-hung window for proper installation. If you don't have one of these windows, a portable air conditioner is excellent for staying cool.

We recommend using window units whenever possible because they have more affordable upfront and operational costs, use less power, and perform better. However, portable air conditioners are not without their benefits. They are allowed in some rentals where window ACs are prohibited and are easier to store, install, and roll where you need them.

We picked the best portable air conditioners based on interviews with two experts and our testing of 12 units. The models we recommend are designed to keep appropriately sized rooms cool, have useful features, and performed well in our tests .

The best portable air conditioners in 2022

Best portable air conditioner overall: LG LP1419IVSM Smart Wi-Fi Portable Air Conditioner, $648 at Abt

The LG LP1419IVSM Smart Wi-Fi Portable Air Conditioner is a well-rounded, energy-saving unit that can be controlled by your phone or voice.

Best budget portable air conditioner: LG LP0621WSR Portable Air Conditioner, $369 at The Home Depot

The LG LP0621WSR Portable Air Conditioner is the most affordable unit we tested, doing a decent job of cooling while making relatively little noise.

Best portable air conditioner with heat: Black+Decker BPACT14HWT Portable Air Conditioner, $489.99 at Wayfair

Not only was the Black+Decker BPACT14HWT Portable Air Conditioner the runner-up in our cooling tests, but you can also use it to heat your room in the winter.

Best portable air conditioner for large rooms: Whynter ARC-14S Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner, $499 at The Home Depot

The Whynter ARC-14S Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner may be big and not as portable as other units, but it did the best job of cooling our 550-square-foot test room.

Best smart portable air conditioner: Midea Duo Smart Inverter Portable Air Conditioner, $699 at Amazon

The Midea Duo Smart Inverter Portable Air Conditioner has a feature-rich app that pairs with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control, and it does an outstanding job of cooling while operating quietly.

Best portable air conditioner overall

The LG LP1419IVSM Smart Wi-Fi Portable Air Conditioner is a well-rounded, energy-saving unit that can be controlled by your phone or voice.

Department of Energy (DOE) Btu* rating: 10,000

10,000 Recommended room size: 500 square feet

500 square feet Window opening requirements: 6.5 inches by 23 to 60 inches

6.5 inches by 23 to 60 inches Warranty: 1 year

1 year Weight: 71 pounds

71 pounds App connectivity: Yes, iOS and Android

Yes, iOS and Android Extras: Dehumidify, fan, remote control and mount, cord storage, window slider* storage, foam seals, window security brackets, voice control

Pros: Fits a broad range of window sizes, easy to move, can be scheduled and controlled with your phone, lowest energy use in our tests, performed well in cooling tests, Google Home and Alexa-enabled

Cons: Minimal warranty, longer setup than others

What sets the LG LP1419IVSM Smart Wi-Fi Portable Air Conditioner apart is its dual-inverter compressor* . Unlike most units that turn on and off to regulate the room temperature, an inverter compressor AC has a variable-speed motor, making it more energy-efficient.

Like all portable ACs, it isn't Energy Star-certified and still isn't as efficient as a window unit. In our energy use tests, it used 13% less power than the next most energy-efficient portable air conditioner we recommend: our budget pick, the LG LP0621WSR .

You can use your phone as a remote and set a schedule using the LG ThinQ app ( iOS and Android .) I used the LG LP1419IVSM in my bedroom and liked that I could use my phone to turn it on close to bedtime, so the room was cool when I get there.

The LG portable AC didn't do the best in our cooling tests, but it was among the best and only a fraction of a degree behind our top performer. It does an outstanding job of keeping me cool, even when Michigan's muggy heatwaves hit.

Though it's not one of the quietest models (56 decibels, about as loud as a refrigerator), I've never had trouble with it waking me up.

I like that this LG unit can fit windows up to 60 inches wide. However, installation took longer than other ACs I've tested. It's easy to maneuver from room to room thanks to a window-slider storage slot, smooth casters, and handles, though switching between floors can be a hassle with its 71-pound weight.

Best budget portable air conditioner

The LG LP0621WSR Portable Air Conditioner is the most affordable unit we tested, doing a decent job of cooling while making relatively little noise.

DOE Btu rating: 6,000

6,000 Recommended room size: 250 square feet

250 square feet Window opening requirements: 5.5 inches by 18 to 50 inches

5.5 inches by 18 to 50 inches Warranty: 1 year

1 year Weight: 60 pounds

60 pounds App connectivity: No

No Extras: Dehumidify, fan, remote control, foam seals, window security brackets

Pros: Good for cooling smaller rooms, low energy consumption (for a portable AC), easy to set up and install, fits a broad range of window sizes, relatively light

Cons: Ran into trouble moving it from room to room, minimal warranty

At its price and Btu rating, the LG LP0621WSR Portable Air Conditioner did a great job of cooling in our tests. It's designed to cool rooms of about 250 square feet, but it cooled our 550-square-foot testing room by more than 2 degrees in the two-hour testing period. That's pretty good.

This performance was particularly impressive considering how much power it used. Only our top pick used less power.

The LG LP0621WSR was easy to set up and install. Within 10 minutes of opening the box, I had it cooling the room. You'll need a Phillips-head screwdriver to secure the window panels. The panels fit a wide range of window sizes, a nice feature since I have extra-wide windows.

The air conditioner is relatively light at 60 pounds and has handles, helpful for moving it from floor to floor. However, I ran into issues moving it from one room to another on the same level. The unit is low to the ground and top-heavy. It fell over as I rushed to roll it to the next room.

Whether on low (55 decibels) or high speed (57 decibels), the noise output of the LG LP0621WSR was average, between a quiet office and a normal conversation.

Best portable air conditioner with heat

Not only was the Black+Decker BPACT14HWT Portable Air Conditioner the runner-up in our cooling tests, but you can also use it to heat your room in the winter.

DOE Btu rating: 7,500

7,500 Recommended room size: 350 square feet

350 square feet Window opening requirements: 6 inches by 20.5 to 60 inches

6 inches by 20.5 to 60 inches Warranty: 1 year plus 5 years for compressor

1 year plus 5 years for compressor Weight: 68.3

68.3 App connectivity: No

No Extras: Heating, dehumidifying, fan, remote control, foam seals

Pros: Excellent cooling, fast setup, five-year compressor warranty, heating mode

Cons: Loud operation, doesn't come with window security brackets

For its price, the Black+Decker BPACT14HWT Portable Air Conditioner does a lot. In addition to being one of the top performers in our cooling tests, this workhorse also has heating capabilities for the colder months.

I purchased this three years ago, and it's still going strong. I like that I don't have to put it in storage during the winter. Instead, I use it to heat the living room, which tends to run colder than the rest of the house.

Installation was a breeze, taking about five minutes. I didn't need any special tools to get the job done. I like that the window slider extends to 60 inches, which is more than enough for my needs. However, I wish it came with window security brackets to make it harder for someone to push the window open and gain access to my house. Fortunately, this hasn't been an issue.

It's one of the louder units we tested and when I neglect to regularly clean the filter, the Black+Decker produces jarring sounds as it changes fan speeds.

In our tests, it was in the middle of the pack in electricity use. Over the course of two hours, it consumed 1.83 kWh* .

We should also note that our air quality monitor registered a 50% increase in VOCs during the testing period. However, the levels weren't high enough to cause concern.

Best portable air conditioner for large rooms

The Whynter ARC-14S Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner may be big and not as portable as other units, but it did the best job of cooling our 550-square-foot test room.

DOE Btu rating: 9,500

9,500 Recommended room size: 500 square feet

500 square feet Window opening requirements: 6 inches by 20 to 46 inches

6 inches by 20 to 46 inches Warranty: 1 year + 3 years for the compressor

1 year + 3 years for the compressor Weight: 86 pounds

86 pounds App connectivity: No

No Extras: Dehumidifying, fan, remote control, hose covers, carbon filter, storage cover

Pros: Top performer in our cooling tests, comes with a storage cover, three-year warranty on compressor

Cons: Cumbersome to move, longer setup, one of the loudest units we tested, window slider only fits windows up to 46-inches long, doesn't come with foam seals

Editor's note: We link to and recommend the Whynter ARC-14S Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner in our guide, but we actually tested model ARC-14SH. The only differences between the model we tested and what we recommend are that the ARC-14SH has heating capabilities but is perpetually out of stock. If you happen to find it in stock , we still recommend the ARC-14SH.

The first word that comes to mind when looking at the Whynter ARC-14S Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner is "monolithic." It looks like something out of "2001: A Space Odyssey" with its large, imposing flat front.

Other than its appearance, the most notable feature of the Whynter ARC-14S is its cooling abilities. It performed the best in our cooling tests, decreasing the temperature in the room by 3.6 degrees over two hours. However, it was also one of the loudest models at 58 decibels.

Weighing 86 pounds, the unit is heavy and lacks handles, making it hard to move from room to room. The initial installation took me half an hour, which is longer than most models. It was slower because the fixtures needed to be screwed by hand into the window slider. The slider was just short of being long enough for my 47-inch window opening so I used some of the Styrofoam packaging to fill the gap. Additionally, it doesn't come with foam seals, which are helpful for efficient cooling.

Best smart portable air conditioner

The Midea Duo Smart Inverter Portable Air Conditioner has a feature-rich app that pairs with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control, and it does an outstanding job of cooling while operating quietly.

Department of Energy (DOE) Btu rating: 12,000

12,000 Recommended room size: 550 square feet

550 square feet Window opening requirements: 10 inches by 19.05 to 63.86 inches

10 inches by 19.05 to 63.86 inches Warranty: 1 year

1 year Weight: 75 pounds

75 pounds App connectivity: Yes, iOS and Android

Yes, iOS and Android Extras: Dehumidify, fan, remote control, foam seals, window security brackets, voice control, slider insulation

Pros: Outstanding cooling abilities, quiet operation, an app with several customization options, works with Alexa and Google Assistant, easy installation

Cons: Uses a lot of power, oddly shaped hose, hose doesn't connect securely to window slider

We had a hard time choosing between the Midea Duo Smart Inverter Portable Air Conditioner (model MAP14HS1TBL) and the LG LP1419IVSM Smart Wi-Fi Portable Air Conditioner for the top spot in our guide.

The Midea unit did a slightly better job of cooling than the LG and also ran a little quieter in our tests. The main reason the LG earned the top spot is it was much more energy-efficient. The Midea used an additional 0.4 kWh to produce similar cooling results. If you run your portable AC all summer, that would equate to an additional energy cost of about $90 on average. To us, the drastic difference in energy efficiency outweighs the slight differences in cooling and noise performance, so the LG is in our top spot.

Still, it has several smart functions you don't see in our top pick or most other portable ACs. You can turn off the LED to avoid light pollution, set a "sleep curve" that adjusts the temperature throughout the night to balance comfort and power use, set the AC to turn on or off depending on whether you're home or not, as well as airflow directional control.

The feature-packed app (available for iOS and Android ) pairs with Alexa or Google Assistant for voice control. I can turn the AC on/off and set a schedule from anywhere using my phone. I schedule the Midea to turn off during surge electrical pricing and to come back on afterward to ensure the room is comfortable by bedtime.

This is the AC I use in my bedroom. The white noise it produces helps reduce the traffic sound from the busy road that runs by my house. It's easy to install, though the hose doesn't stay clipped into the window slider. I use duct tape to keep it in place. Another negative is the oddly shaped hose is too bulky for an insulating sleeve . Hose insulation is important for keeping the portable AC's heat from seeping through the hose and back into the room before it can get outdoors.

What else we tested

Over the last year, we've tested 12 portable air conditioners, and there are a few that barely missed the cut for our guide but are worth considering:

What else we recommend and why:

GE APWA14YZMW : This was one of the top performers in our cooling tests, installation was quick, and I was able to easily connect to the SmartHQ (available for iOS and Android) to control and schedule the AC. However, it was louder and used more power than any of the other models we tested. Still, if our top picks are sold out, we think this would be a good backup option for medium-size rooms.

GE APCA10YZMW : This is a lower Btu (6,700), non-smart version of our pick for best portable AC for medium rooms. It didn't cool nearly as well as the GE APWA14YZMW but used less electricity. Installation was quick and easy, and I was able to uninstall it and reinstall it in a different room in under a minute.

Whynter ARC-122DS : With its handles and smooth-rolling casters, this portable AC was among the easiest to uninstall in one room and reinstall in another. But, at 76 pounds, it's very heavy to move between floors. The cooling power was in the middle of the pack in our tests. It was one of the quietest at just 55 decibels while on high power, but only fits windows up to 46-inches long, which is limiting.

What we don't recommend and why:

Friedrich ZCP08SA : There's a lot to like about this Friedrich portable AC. It was easy to install and move from room to room. It runs quietly and has an array of useful app-controlled smart functions. We don't recommend it because it did poorly in the most crucial category: cooling. In the two-hour testing period, it only lowered the room temperature by 0.7 degrees.

GE APCA12YZMW : This is a higher Btu (8,200) version of the GE APCA10YZMW, but we it uses more power, is noisier, costs more, and doesn't cool any better. On the plus side, it was easy and quick to install, and I was able to reinstall it in another room in a little more than a minute.

Frigidaire GHPC132AB1 : This model uses comparatively little power (1.74 kWh in two hours), runs quietly (51 decibels on high), and has smart connectivity. However, it was one of the worst performers in our cooling tests. We think there are better options that cost much less.

How we test portable air conditioners

I have tested and reviewed air quality, cooling, and heating devices for the past five years and tested 12 portable air conditioners for this guide. I also consulted with Enesta Jones, a US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) spokesperson, and Joanna Mauer , the technical advocacy manager for the Appliance Standards Awareness Project .

Based on my research and interviews, the main features to look for when shopping for portable air conditioners are how well they will fit your window, energy consumption, and cooling abilities. Our testing methodology encompasses the following evaluation criteria.

Setup: I timed how long it takes to remove the packaging and install each unit, noting if tools are needed to do the job.

Cooling: I set my home's heating system to 75 degrees. Once at the setpoint, I cranked the portable air conditioner to its highest fan speed and lowest temperature. Using a digital thermometer placed on the other side of the 550-square-foot testing room, I compared the before temp to the temperature 2 hours later to see how well the unit cooled.

Noise: A loud air conditioner can make it hard to watch TV, work, or sleep. I measured each unit's noise output by holding a sound meter 6 feet away from the AC as it ran on its highest setting. It lost points if the compressor made jarring sounds as it turned on and off.

Power use: Using a smart plug , I measured how much energy each unit used while running on high for 2 hours. The least energy-efficient window air conditioner I tested still uses less power than the most efficient portable unit.

Air quality: Before and after running the air conditioner for 2 hours, I compared particulate matter and VOC measurements using an air-quality monitor . I didn't weigh this category heavily, but I noted when there were significant changes in the air quality.

Portability: I timed how long it took me to uninstall the AC, move it to the next room, and reinstall it. Between the rooms, there is a 3/4-inch threshold, making handles advantageous. I also considered the air conditioner's weight.

Extras: All units in this guide have at least a one-year warranty, fan, and dehumidifying modes and remote controls. ACs needed to have more than this to get extra points. For instance, a heating mode, WiFi connectivity, foam seals for efficient cooling, and a longer warranty contribute to a more favorable assessment of a portable air conditioner.

What should you look for in a portable air conditioner?

Portable air conditioner FAQs

When shopping for a portable unit, consider your window size, room size, and the added features you want. You need the proper Btu rating for your room size (outlined below). Also, look for an AC with a window slider that will fit your window.

What is Btu?

An international measure of energy, Btu measures how much heat is needed to increase 1 pound of water at sea level by 1 degree Fahrenheit. In the world of ACs, a Btu rating indicates how much heat a portable AC removes from a room each hour.

How many Btu do you need to cool your room?

You want roughly 5,000 DOE Btu for a 150-square-foot room, 6,000 Btu for 250 sq. ft., 8,000 Btu for 350 sq. ft., 10,000 Btu for 450 sq. ft., 12,000 Btu for 550 sq. ft., and 14,000 Btu for 700 sq. ft.

The cost, size, and weight of an air conditioner will increase with the Btu rating. However, it is crucial that you have the right cooling abilities for your room. An AC won't properly remove humidity if its Btu rating is too high for the space. If too low, it won't adequately cool the room.

Why do portable ACs have two Btu numbers?

According to Joanna Mauer, the technical advocacy manager for the Appliance Standards Awareness Project , the DOE Btu rating is more accurate than ASHRAE because it takes into account hot air infiltration and heat losses through the ducts.

Mauer said ASHRAE, the manufacturer's Btu, doesn't account for the significant heat released back into the room by the exhaust hose. There also isn't a consistent testing standard.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) established standardized testing to account for the heat that ends up back in the room. We reference the DOE ratings in our guide.

What can you do if you are stuck with an AC that doesn't have enough Btu to adequately cool a room?

Mauer recommended keeping the filter clean. Also, during the day, close the curtains and blinds to reduce the room's heat gain. Lastly, she suggested running a fan to circulate the cool air.

Which is better: a portable air conditioner or a window/room air conditioner?

According to Jones, window air conditioners are more efficient than portable units. In our tests, the most efficient portable AC still used 60% more power than our top window pick. The window unit also cost less and did much better cooling.

We strongly recommend buying a window AC if you have a window to support it. Portable units are only preferable when you don't have a single- or double-hung window.

Can I use a portable air conditioner in a room without windows?

Yes, but the hot air needs a way to leave the space. Otherwise, the unit won't be able to provide any cooling benefits. Your portable AC just needs an opening big enough for the ventilating hose to send the heat outdoors.

How do I clean and maintain my portable air conditioner?

To keep your portable air conditioner working optimally, you need to clean the filter at least once per month, more if you are using it more. Below are some other cleaning tips that will ensure you get the most out of your unit.

Weekly:

Remove condensation: Regularly remove the condensation that builds up from the cooling process. Many portable units make this easy with a built-in dehumidifier or drain hose. When you put the AC away for the season, make sure you remove condensation to avoid mold buildup.

Regularly remove the condensation that builds up from the cooling process. Many portable units make this easy with a built-in dehumidifier or drain hose. When you put the AC away for the season, make sure you remove condensation to avoid mold buildup. Keep the hose short: You can improve your portable air conditioner's efficiency and reduce dust and moisture buildup by keeping the hose as short and straight as possible.

You can improve your portable air conditioner's efficiency and reduce dust and moisture buildup by keeping the hose as short and straight as possible. Wipe the exterior down: Run a damp cloth along the outside of your unit to remove dust.

Monthly:

Clean the filter: A filter helps reduce allergens in your air and allows for optimal airflow. Follow the manufacturer's recommendations for how often to clean the filter. A vacuum with the crevice tool attachment in place should get the job done. You can also wash the filter with water, but make sure it dries completely before you reinstall it.

A filter helps reduce allergens in your air and allows for optimal airflow. Follow the manufacturer's recommendations for how often to clean the filter. A vacuum with the crevice tool attachment in place should get the job done. You can also wash the filter with water, but make sure it dries completely before you reinstall it. Check the insulation: To keep your air conditioner running efficiently, check to make sure the insulation remains in place and seals any cracks. If your unit didn't come with foam seals, consider picking up some affordable adhesive strips . Apply insulation any time you move the AC.

Twice per season:

Vacuum the condenser coils: To access the condenser coils on the back of your unit, grab a screwdriver to remove the back panel. To keep your AC running efficiently, use a vacuum with the crevice attachment and run it lightly over the coils. Do not press hard. You don't want to dent the coils.

Portable air conditioner glossary

In the heating and cooling industry, there's a lot of jargon to wade through. What do all of those acronyms and terms even mean? Here are the definitions for a few that you'll commonly hear:

Btu : This is short for British thermal units. One Btu is equal to the amount of heat needed to raise one pound of water by one degree Fahrenheit. In cooling, Btu is used to measure how much heat is removed from a room. The more Btu per hour an air conditioner is rated for, the better job it does cooling.

Compressor : The compressor works to push the hot air outside so cold air can circulate in your room. The gas refrigerant within the cooling system takes on the heat from the air, and the compressor turns the hot gas refrigerant back into a liquid. It works with the condenser on the air conditioner's hot side to dissipate the heat from the refrigerant. Along with the condenser and evaporator, the compressor is one of the three main components of any air conditioning unit.

kWh : This is short for kilowatt-hour. It's a unit of energy that most electricity utilities use to measure your power use, and it's what we use to measure the energy consumption of the air conditioners we test.

Window slider : This is the long, adjustable piece of plastic that comes with your portable AC and goes in your window's opening. The hose from your portable AC connects to the slider to send the hot air emitted from the unit outside. Installing the window slider is the main step in installing a portable AC.

