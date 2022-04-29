ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Contract details, salary cap hit for new Cardinals WR Marquise Brown

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ppJb4_0fO9r9gd00

The Arizona Cardinals acquired wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown from the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday in a trade. The Cardinals gave up the 23rd overall pick and received Brown and the 100th pick in the draft.

The former first-round pick comes with one year remaining on his original rookie contract, but Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said the team will exercise the fifth-year team option on his deal, keeping him under contract for two seasons.

Here are the details about his salary and salary cap hit over the next two seasons.

Marquise Brown contract, salary, salary cap implications

Brown will make a little more than $2.1 million in salary in 2022. His salary is his cap hit, too, as the Cardinals do not carry the charge of his original signing bonus. The Ravens, with the trade, will carry more than $1.6 million in dead money for his signing bonus.

About $1.9 million of Brown’s 2022 salary is fully guaranteed.

As the Cardinals will exercise that fifth-year option, Brown will make more than $13.4 million in 2023. That salary will be fully guaranteed.

With no extra signing bonus prorations next year, his cap hit will be equal to his salary — more than $13.4 million.

The Cardinals get a 1,000-yard receiver for two years of cost control. Financially, it is a pretty good deal, especially when factoring in the known production.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Panthers still pondering trade for Baker Mayfield; Browns not locked onto a WR or DL at 44: Browns Insider

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Carolina Panthers were still doing their due diligence on a possible Baker Mayfield trade on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, a league source told cleveland.com. The Panthers left the door open for a Mayfield trade when they passed on Pitt’s Kenny Pickett and Liberty’s Malik Willis in Friday’s first round and drafted offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu instead. As they head into Day 2, they don’t have a second- or third-round pick, and will have plenty of time to try to work a deal for Mayfield.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Glendale, AZ
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Ross signs undrafted free agent deal

The NFL is getting a bona fide leader. While much of the talk surrounding Michigan football’s 2021 season has been centered on the defensive ends, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, much of the success on the defensive side of the ball is due to Josh Ross’ leadership. Even...
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Names QB “Leading The Charge” For Seahawks

The days of Russell Wilson leading the Seattle Seahawks are over. That being said, Pete Carroll has already revealed that one quarterback on his roster is in command. Speaking to reporters on Friday night, Smith said Geno Smith is ahead of Drew Lock and Jacob Eason in the Seahawks’ quarterback competition.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Cards Wire#Apple Po
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 things to know about new Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert

With Michael Gallup likely missing the start of the season and the loss of Amari Cooper, wideout was a well-established need for the Dallas Cowboys entering the 2022 NFL draft. Although the addition of James Washington helped soften the blow, this offense was still missing a reliable playmaker opposite CeeDee Lamb going into this season.
MOBILE, AL
The Spun

Former Cardinals 2nd-Round Pick Could Be Traded Today

With the third day of the NFL Draft finally here, it’s being reported that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella could be on the move. “Among the veterans who could be traded today: AZCardinals WR Andy Isabella,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo announced on Saturday. “The Cards have offered the former second-round pick to a few teams in recent weeks, sources say. Sometimes these things get done on Day 3 of the NFLDraft.”
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter's reaction to TE Jake Ferguson being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

On Saturday afternoon, former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 129th pick. Ferguson was a constant threat as both a run-blocker and receiving threat for the Badgers as their starting tight end since 2018. Last season, Ferguson finished with 450 receiving yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 46 receptions.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Spotify
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyree Johnson to sign with Steelers

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies defensive linemen Tyree Johnson went undrafted. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Tyree Johnson would be signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Johnson will have the opportunity to join a great defense in Pittsburgh, joining former teammates DeMarvin Leal and Buddy Johnson, with an opportunity to learn from reigning NFL defensive player of the year T.J. Watt. If his play in Pittsburgh reflects his play in College Station, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster, and be a part of a Steelers team with eyes on a playoff run. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
PITTSBURGH, PA
Popculture

Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Traded During NFL Draft, Signs $100M Contract

A Pro Bowl wide receiver has found a new NFL team. During the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night, the Philadelphia Eagles traded the No. 18 overall pick and the No. 101 overall pick to the Tennessee Titans for wide receiver A.J. Brown. And according to NFL Media, the Eagles signed Brown to a four-year, $100 million extension with $57 million guaranteed.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
150K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy