Oklahoma State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Oklahoma

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MTUsP_0fO9jMn900
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Oklahoma

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Oklahoma with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YoQ46_0fO9jMn900
Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Love County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 490
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WpjPq_0fO9jMn900
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Garvin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,370
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gLWq9_0fO9jMn900
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Ellis County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 180
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h3RkK_0fO9jMn900
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Beckham County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,100
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Or1w_0fO9jMn900
Greater Oklahoma City Convention and Visitors Bureau // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Oklahoma County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 39,790
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MQB6Q_0fO9jMn900
kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3esEpx_0fO9jMn900
Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Creek County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jdncf_0fO9jMn900
Canva

#43. Roger Mills County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 190
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h07DY_0fO9jMn900
Canva

#42. Dewey County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 280
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FW4TO_0fO9jMn900
Canva

#41. Jackson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LK2zq_0fO9jMn900
Small Town OK // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Pottawatomie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,590
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04DOHp_0fO9jMn900
Steven C. Price // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Pawnee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 820
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJz8Q_0fO9jMn900
Canva

#38. Nowata County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 500
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VFRf6_0fO9jMn900
Canva

#37. Cotton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TPaHD_0fO9jMn900
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Carter County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,610
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RaNtS_0fO9jMn900
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Stephens County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,210
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CtTFK_0fO9jMn900
Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Murray County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aaP4n_0fO9jMn900
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Bryan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,400
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CaWyW_0fO9jMn900
Mdnicholson42 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Caddo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,670
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S2hkR_0fO9jMn900
RaksyBH // Shutterstock

#31. Comanche County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,560
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20c7B5_0fO9jMn900
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Tillman County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 400
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=086xoU_0fO9jMn900
Canva

#29. Greer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 270
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30AAUN_0fO9jMn900
Canva

#28. Osage County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,390
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rwkmc_0fO9jMn900
Canva

#27. Marshall County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 900
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ttn42_0fO9jMn900
Caleb Long // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Cherokee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NXVeR_0fO9jMn900
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Mayes County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,280
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cNWc6_0fO9jMn900
Canva

#24. Pittsburg County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u6KIb_0fO9jMn900
Canva

#23. Kay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ZFTx_0fO9jMn900
Canva

#22. Craig County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 770
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OPPr4_0fO9jMn900
Canva

#21. Muskogee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bR21k_0fO9jMn900
Canva

#20. Ottawa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,970
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34TPMk_0fO9jMn900
Canva

#19. Hughes County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 760
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Rl0h_0fO9jMn900
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Atoka County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kC8la_0fO9jMn900
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Haskell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 790
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A6CIY_0fO9jMn900
Canva

#16. Okmulgee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,400
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PWgIF_0fO9jMn900
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Kiowa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P49Lt_0fO9jMn900
Clinton Steeds // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Le Flore County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,190
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06V6ZQ_0fO9jMn900
kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Seminole County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kz7Io_0fO9jMn900
cher1127 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Delaware County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Im9XO_0fO9jMn900
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Sequoyah County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,620
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tlzPQ_0fO9jMn900
Xnatedawgx // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Coal County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 370
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xrjT7_0fO9jMn900
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 400
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DXdLK_0fO9jMn900
Pigdogx // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Okfuskee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 760
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gG1Kx_0fO9jMn900
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#7. McCurtain County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,300
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nmjIQ_0fO9jMn900
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Pushmataha County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 680
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Im2Mu_0fO9jMn900
Murray State College // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Johnston County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W0nmL_0fO9jMn900
Canva

#4. Latimer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 630
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08UfJW_0fO9jMn900
Omnedon // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Adair County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,700
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hfnov_0fO9jMn900
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#2. McIntosh County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.9%

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Choctaw County

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,080
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.6%

