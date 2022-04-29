Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Oklahoma

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Oklahoma with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Love County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 490

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Garvin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,370

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Ellis County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 180

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Beckham County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,100

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%

Greater Oklahoma City Convention and Visitors Bureau // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Oklahoma County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 39,790

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,720

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%

Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Creek County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,460

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%

Canva

#43. Roger Mills County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 190

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

Canva

#42. Dewey County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 280

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

Canva

#41. Jackson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,310

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%

Small Town OK // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Pottawatomie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,590

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%

Steven C. Price // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Pawnee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 820

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9%

Canva

#38. Nowata County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 500

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9%

Canva

#37. Cotton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 290

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Carter County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,610

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Stephens County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,210

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3%

Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Murray County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 720

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0%

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Bryan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,400

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6%

Mdnicholson42 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Caddo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,670

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%

RaksyBH // Shutterstock

#31. Comanche County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 6,560

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3%

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Tillman County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 400

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%

Canva

#29. Greer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 270

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%

Canva

#28. Osage County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,390

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%

Canva

#27. Marshall County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 900

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6%

Caleb Long // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Cherokee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,550

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.2%

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Mayes County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,280

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%

Canva

#24. Pittsburg County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,340

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%

Canva

#23. Kay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,660

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6%

Canva

#22. Craig County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 770

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%

Canva

#21. Muskogee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,130

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7%

Canva

#20. Ottawa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,970

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.4%

Canva

#19. Hughes County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 760

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.5%

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Atoka County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 800

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8%

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Haskell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 790

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.3%

Canva

#16. Okmulgee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,400

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Kiowa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 550

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%

Clinton Steeds // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Le Flore County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,190

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%

kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Seminole County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,640

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.5%

cher1127 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Delaware County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,290

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.2%

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Sequoyah County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,620

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.2%

Xnatedawgx // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Coal County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 370

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.6%

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 400

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%

Pigdogx // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Okfuskee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 760

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.1%

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#7. McCurtain County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,300

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7%

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Pushmataha County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 680

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.2%

Murray State College // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Johnston County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 720

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.0%

Canva

#4. Latimer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 630

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7%

Omnedon // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Adair County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,700

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.2%

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#2. McIntosh County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,160

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.9%

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Choctaw County

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,080

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.6%

