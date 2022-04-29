Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Oregon

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Oregon with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Hood River County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 430

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.6%

M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 13,740

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%

Mrgadget51 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Clackamas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 9,300

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%

cpaulfell // Shutterstock

#33. Benton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,810

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%

English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Clatsop County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,010

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#31. Multnomah County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 20,830

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%

Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Deschutes County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 5,240

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%

Bruce Fingerhood from Springfield, Oregon, US // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Polk County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,630

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5%

Tedder // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Gilliam County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 50

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%

M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Yamhill County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,360

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#26. Marion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 12,640

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%

Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Columbia County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,720

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Wasco County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 930

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Morrow County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 500

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%

Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Linn County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,790

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Harney County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 260

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#20. Lane County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 12,090

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Union County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,010

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

#18. Jackson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 7,830

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

Manuela Durson // Shutterstock

#17. Curry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 590

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

Gancayco // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Umatilla County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,620

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

USFWS Headquarters' photostream // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Tillamook County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 930

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Sherman County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 50

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Baker County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 600

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%

Ken L. from Reno, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Malheur County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,480

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%

Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,070

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Wallowa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 260

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

Tomas Nevesely // Shutterstock

#9. Wheeler County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 50

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Douglas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,410

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%

Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Crook County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 950

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%

EncMstr // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,730

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lake County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 320

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%

Joseph Novak // Wikicommons

#4. Josephine County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,640

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%

Debbie Tegtmeier // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Coos County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,580

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%

Bobjgalindo // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Klamath County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,210

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%

Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Grant County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 310

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6%