Oregon State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Oregon

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q75NY_0fO9jJ8y00
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Oregon with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KSrhb_0fO9jJ8y00
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Hood River County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GEAcj_0fO9jJ8y00
M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 13,740
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16y00O_0fO9jJ8y00
Mrgadget51 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Clackamas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 9,300
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K4udm_0fO9jJ8y00
cpaulfell // Shutterstock

#33. Benton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,810
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EUVMO_0fO9jJ8y00
English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Clatsop County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,010
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0fO9jJ8y00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#31. Multnomah County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 20,830
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25v2cp_0fO9jJ8y00
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Deschutes County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,240
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AtqnN_0fO9jJ8y00
Bruce Fingerhood from Springfield, Oregon, US // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Polk County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,630
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uCbi4_0fO9jJ8y00
Tedder // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Gilliam County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 50
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PCltY_0fO9jJ8y00
M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Yamhill County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,360
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J6POY_0fO9jJ8y00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#26. Marion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 12,640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05HqIw_0fO9jJ8y00
Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Columbia County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rUaF4_0fO9jJ8y00
Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Wasco County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 930
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UMA9I_0fO9jJ8y00
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Morrow County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 500
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mzozi_0fO9jJ8y00
Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Linn County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,790
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vByQe_0fO9jJ8y00
Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Harney County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5uPn_0fO9jJ8y00
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#20. Lane County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 12,090
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VeBsx_0fO9jJ8y00
Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Union County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,010
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQYyu_0fO9jJ8y00
Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

#18. Jackson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 7,830
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40IM0M_0fO9jJ8y00
Manuela Durson // Shutterstock

#17. Curry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 590
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QnN3W_0fO9jJ8y00
Gancayco // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Umatilla County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,620
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AXK8q_0fO9jJ8y00
USFWS Headquarters' photostream // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Tillamook County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 930
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B82qy_0fO9jJ8y00
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Sherman County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 50
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BDbNl_0fO9jJ8y00
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Baker County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 600
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d42at_0fO9jJ8y00
Ken L. from Reno, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Malheur County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,480
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06n6sk_0fO9jJ8y00
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,070
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQAzk_0fO9jJ8y00
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Wallowa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HgLQU_0fO9jJ8y00
Tomas Nevesely // Shutterstock

#9. Wheeler County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 50
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N1EHQ_0fO9jJ8y00
English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Douglas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,410
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jqCSj_0fO9jJ8y00
Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Crook County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 950
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Fhay_0fO9jJ8y00
EncMstr // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,730
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IUlQU_0fO9jJ8y00
Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lake County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 320
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWj6d_0fO9jJ8y00
Joseph Novak // Wikicommons

#4. Josephine County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GliY0_0fO9jJ8y00
Debbie Tegtmeier // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Coos County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,580
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zOThI_0fO9jJ8y00
Bobjgalindo // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Klamath County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,210
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%

Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Grant County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6%

