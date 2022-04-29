ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Weather: Potential For Wet Weather Hangs Around Through Weekend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Scattered showers and storms were expected Friday after heavy rainfall soaked several areas of South Florida the day before.

On Thursday, several areas saw one to three inches of rain, so localized flooding could be possible on Friday.

Projections indicate most of the rain Friday afternoon will be in areas of inland parts of South Florida, but stronger storms could fire up along the coast.

Time-wise, storms could start early in the afternoon and stick around through about 8 p.m. before rain chances return on Saturday.

Temperatures will be warm and in the 80’s on Friday.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 70s. It will be breezy with east winds of 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday the wet weather will continue with showers likely and thunderstorms possible after 8 a.m. The afternoon will be partly sunny with highs near 80 degrees. Scattered storms forecast for the afternoon. Expect southeast winds around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

On Sunday, there’s a 50-50 chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be mostly sunny with a high near 79 degrees. We’ll have an east wind of around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Rip currents at the beach are possible and we can expect waves anywhere between 4-6 feet through Sunday.

At the beginning of next week, we will see a decrease in the rain chance and temperatures will bump up to the mid-80s.

