Mayor recognizes MPD Officer Jaydin Davis and MFRD Captain David Bricker with STARS Award

Murfreesboro Police Department Officer Jaydin Davis and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Captain David Bricker were honored April 21, 2022, with STARS awards. Bricker and Davis demonstrated exemplary service by going above and beyond to assist an elderly lady in need.

Mayor Shane McFarland recognized the two City employees before the regular City Council meeting.

The following description by City employees Shandreah Womack and Clay Malone nominated the employees for the STARS award:

“An elderly lady called 9-1-1 to report her water was not working. It turns out her water bill was due, and she could not pay it and water was turned off. MFRD Captain David Bricker and MPD Officer Jaydin Davis both gave money to purchase water, food, and snacks for her. She was very grateful. These gentlemen went above and beyond their duties to help this elderly lady.”

Officer Davis was hired as an officer Dec. 13, 2021. Davis is currently at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA) as a recruit.

Captain Bricker was hired in 2003. He was promoted to Engineer in December 2011, and to Captain in November 2018. Capt. Bricker is currently serving as the Captain at Station 5 on C shift.

STARS stands for “Succeeding Through Attitudes Reflecting Service Excellence.” They are examples of representing the City in a positive light, exhibiting the core values, and creating a better quality of life for citizens.

The STARS Service Excellence program is intended to recognize outstanding employees who embody the city’s standards for service excellence and exemplify the city’s core service values. The purpose of the STARS award is to recognize and reward those employees who go above and beyond their normal job duties in providing outstanding customer service to internal and external customers.

Congratulations to MPD Officer Davis and Capt. Bricker of the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department for being named recipient of the March 2022 STARS Award for Outstanding Performance.

