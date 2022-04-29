ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California’s youngest children need more mental health support, advocates say in request for funding

By Calmatters
rwcpulse.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile California has committed billions of dollars to support the mental health of K-12 students, little has been specifically dedicated to children 5 and younger. Advocates say it’s a need that needs to be addressed, and they are asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to set aside $250 million in the state budget...

www.rwcpulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Minnesota professor is ordered to give back $120,000 she raised in honor of Philando Castile but KEPT instead of paying down school children's lunch debts

A Minnesota college professor who organized a viral online fundraiser to pay off student lunch debts in Philando Castile's name has been ordered to repay $120,000 that prosecutors said she pocketed. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office last week announced that it had reached a settlement agreement with Pamela Fergus,...
ADVOCACY
Fox News

Tennessee bill will allow teachers to use students' biological pronouns, not gender identity

A new bill would make it so that teachers do not have to go along with a student’s preferred pronoun if it does not match their biological sex. The bill, known as SB 2777, applies to all employees of public schools and local education agencies, and says that they would not be "civilly liable for using a pronoun that is consistent with the biological sex of the student to whom the teacher or employee is referring, even if the pronoun is not the student's preferred pronoun."
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Brea, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
The Independent

School attended by autistic 10-year-old who took her own life allowed bullying to go unchecked, report finds

After a 10-year-old girl took her own life in November, an internal investigation into her school found that it was an environment in which "bullying ... could go underreported, uninvestigated, and unaddressed”.Foxboro Elementary School in Farmington, Utah, became the focus of scrutiny after the death by suicide of 10-year-old Isabella Tichenor. Her mother claimed the girl, who was both Black and autistic, had been bullied for her race and autism just before her death. Those claims prompted outrage from the surrounding community, and an internal investigation was launched by the school district. According to CNN, the results of that...
KIDS
Salon

The "parental rights" movement is harming our children

Across the country, students are struggling to regain a sense of normalcy as they cope with the loss and emotional hardship of the pandemic. This is especially true in Florida and Texas, where there are severe teacher shortages and underfunded public school systems, we parents are concerned for our children's well-being and futures.
EDUCATION
WBEZ

Many families stick with homeschooling even as classrooms reopen

The coronavirus pandemic ushered in what may be the most rapid rise in homeschooling the U.S. has ever seen. Two years later, even after schools reopened and vaccines became widely available, many parents have chosen to continue directing their children’s educations themselves. Homeschooling numbers this year dipped from last...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Newman
Person
Gavin Newsom
thetrace.org

The Suicide Risk of ‘Second-Hand’ Gun Exposure

NEW from THE TRACE: The government is supplying federal agencies with a shooting target that resembles a Black man. Artist Tracy Brown came across the targets after she’d searched online for gun training opportunities. And we learned that the government’s General Services Administration awarded the company that manufactures them certification as an “armament training device,” meaning it sells its rubber dummies to U.S. government agencies in bulk and at a substantial discount. That company, Kistabra, aka Rubber Dummies, secured a federal contract through 2024 worth up to $500,000. “When I first saw it, it made me sick to my stomach,” one police officer says of the design. Brown included a rubber bust of the image for a recent exhibit, “Decommissioning Stage 4,” which opened in downtown Oakland, California, earlier this month. Selin Thomas has that story here.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC News

Solitary confinement harms teens. Louisiana lawmakers are a step closer to limiting it.

This article was published in partnership with ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power, and The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the U.S. criminal justice system. Sign up to receive ProPublica’s biggest stories as soon as they’re published. Sign up for The Marshall Project’s newsletters, and follow them on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Welfare#Family Support#Health And Safety#Mental Health Care#Medi Cal#Children Now
Washington Examiner

Gender ideology is everywhere in public schools, and Biden wants it that way

If your child attends a public school, you can be absolutely certain that he or she is being taught radical gender ideology. It does not matter whether you live in a red or blue state — this ideology has become so entrenched in the education system that it is everywhere, from Republican-controlled Texas to Democratic-run New Jersey.
EDUCATION
WVNS

Special Report: Signs of homelessness in students

ATHENS, WV (WVNS)–When many people think of homelessness, they think of someone living on the street or going in and out of homeless shelters. However, homelessness can go further than not having a place to live.  In March of 2021, The Hope Center at Temple University conducted a survey of nearly 200,000 students attending colleges […]
HOMELESS
Hoptown Chronicle

Pandemic woes prompt more states to teach financial literacy

“The COVID-19 pandemic, which revealed how many American adults live on the financial edge, has boosted ongoing efforts to make financial literacy lessons a school requirement,” Elaine S. Povich reports for Stateline, a news service of the Pew Charitable Trusts. Seven states require a stand-alone financial-literacy course to graduate...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
Medical News Today

Microaggressions: How and why do they impact health?

The origin of the term “microaggression” dates back to the 1970s, and was coined by African American Harvard University psychiatrist Chester Pierce, specifically in relation to race. Since then it has expanded to include other marginalized groups including women, LGBTQIA+ people, religious minorities, people with disabilities, and those...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy