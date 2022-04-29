ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals: Series Preview

By Matt Ferenchick
Pinstripe Alley
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a homestand that saw six wins, two sweeps, and the offense come alive, the Yankees are now heading back on the road. Riding a six-game winning streak, they’re heading to Kansas City for a three-game set against the Royals this weekend. The Royals will come into this...

