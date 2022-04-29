Seniors Invited to Participate in Aging Partners Events
Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the public to attend a variety of senior-focused activities and classes in Lincoln and Lancaster County from May 2 through 8:
Monday, May 2
- Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
- Art books, games and cards, Firth Senior Center – 9 a.m.
- Color and create class, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Qigong Zoom class – 10 a.m.
- Musical performance by pianist Deb Hoggatt, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Blood pressure clinic by CHI Health, Firth Senior Center – 10:45 a.m.
- BINGO, Firth Senior Center – 12:15 p.m.
- Dance for Life Zoom class – 2 p.m.
Tuesday, May 3
- Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
- Senior coloring, Northeast Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.
- Introduction to Spanish, Downtown Senior Center – 9:45 a.m.
- Games and cards, Bennet Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- BINGO, Lake Street Senior Center – 10:15 a.m.
- Priscilla the Comfort Dog, Lake Street Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
- Exercise with Mitzi, Belmont Senior Center – 11 a.m.
- Kings in the Corner, Bennet Senior Center – 11:15 a.m.
- Mother’s Day celebration – 12:45 p.m.
Wednesday, May 4
- Chair Yoga, Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 9 a.m.
- Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
- Art books, games and puzzles, Hickman Senior Center – 9 a.m.
- Senior Walking Warriors, Hickman Senior Center – 9 a.m.
- Senior Health Promotion UNMC Health Clinic, Vermeer Education Center (appointments required by calling 402-441-7506) – 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Nia Dance senior fitness class, Asian Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.
- BINGO, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Health education presentation on prescription medicine by Center Manager Linh Bui, Asian Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- BINGO, Northeast Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Food Bank of Lincoln’s “Lincoln Fresh” food truck, Asian Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Dance for Life class, Auld Pavilion – 10:30 a.m.
- Nutrition BINGO, Lake Street Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
- Blood pressure clinic, Hickman Senior Center – 10:45 to 11:30 a.m.
- BINGO, Belmont Senior Center – 10:45 a.m.
- BINGO, Hickman Senior Center – 12:15 p.m.
- Qigong Refresh and Recharge, Irving Recreation Center – 1 p.m.
Thursday, May 5
- Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
- Games and cards, Bennet Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Medicare BINGO with SHIP office, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Sing-along, Northeast Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Health program and blood pressure screening by Bryan nursing students, Lake Street Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Craft project, Northeast Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
- Craft activity, Belmont Senior Center – 10:45 a.m.
- Music BINGO with Elliott Piper, Belmont Senior Center – 11 a.m.
- Exercise with Mitzi, Lake Street Senior Center – 11 a.m.
- Musical performance by Tim Javorsky, Bennet Senior Center – 11:15 a.m.
- Lincoln City Libraries Bookmobile, Lake Street Senior Center – noon
- BINGO, Bennet Senior Center – 12:45 p.m.
- Qigong Refresh and Recharge, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church – 2:30 p.m.
Friday, May 6
- Aging Partners Waverly Resource Event, Waverly VFW – 9 to 11 a.m.
- Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
- Musical performance by The Patti and Bill Show, Northeast Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Zeke the Pet Therapy Dog, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Popcorn and a movie, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Heart and Sole exercise group, Downtown Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
- “Safe Cleaning Products” presentation, Belmont Senior Center – 11:30 a.m.
Senior Center Meal Schedule (reservations required two working days in advance):
Asian Senior Center (402-477-3446): (third Wednesday of each month only) at 10 a.m.
Belmont Senior Center (402-441-7990): Monday – Friday at noon
Bennet Senior Center (402-416-7693): Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon
Downtown Senior Center (402-441-7154): Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Firth Senior Center (402-416-7693): Mondays at 11:30 a.m.
Hickman Senior Center (402-416-7693): Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m.
Lake Street Senior Center (402-441-7157): Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Northeast Senior Center (402-441-7151): Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Location addresses:
Aging Partners Fitness Center, 555 S. 9th St.
Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St.
Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Dr.
Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St.
Bennet Senior Center, 970 Monroe St.
Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 “A” St.
Downtown Senior Center, 1005 “O” St.
Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Dr.
First United Methodist Church, 2723 N. 50th St.
Firth Senior Center, 311 Nemaha St.
Hickman Senior Center, 115 Locust St.
Irving Recreation Center, 2010 Van Dorn St.
Lake Street Senior Center, 2400 S. 11th St.
Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.
For information on classes or to register, call 402-441-7575. Roundtrip transportation is available for senior center meals and activities in Lincoln only by calling the centers directly (phone numbers listed in meal schedule). For more information on senior center events and activities, visit lincoln.ne.gov/MyCenterNews or call 402-441-7158.
Comments / 0