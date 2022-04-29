ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Seniors Invited to Participate in Aging Partners Events

Lincoln, Nebraska
Lincoln, Nebraska
 3 days ago

Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the public to attend a variety of senior-focused activities and classes in Lincoln and Lancaster County from May 2 through 8:

Monday, May 2

  • Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Art books, games and cards, Firth Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Color and create class, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Qigong Zoom class – 10 a.m.
  • Musical performance by pianist Deb Hoggatt, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Blood pressure clinic by CHI Health, Firth Senior Center – 10:45 a.m.
  • BINGO, Firth Senior Center – 12:15 p.m.
  • Dance for Life Zoom class – 2 p.m.

Tuesday, May 3

  • Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Senior coloring, Northeast Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.
  • Introduction to Spanish, Downtown Senior Center – 9:45 a.m.
  • Games and cards, Bennet Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • BINGO, Lake Street Senior Center – 10:15 a.m.
  • Priscilla the Comfort Dog, Lake Street Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
  • Exercise with Mitzi, Belmont Senior Center – 11 a.m.
  • Kings in the Corner, Bennet Senior Center – 11:15 a.m.
  • Mother’s Day celebration – 12:45 p.m.

Wednesday, May 4

  • Chair Yoga, Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 9 a.m.
  • Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Art books, games and puzzles, Hickman Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Senior Walking Warriors, Hickman Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Senior Health Promotion UNMC Health Clinic, Vermeer Education Center (appointments required by calling 402-441-7506) – 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Nia Dance senior fitness class, Asian Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.
  • BINGO, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Health education presentation on prescription medicine by Center Manager Linh Bui, Asian Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • BINGO, Northeast Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Food Bank of Lincoln’s “Lincoln Fresh” food truck, Asian Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Dance for Life class, Auld Pavilion – 10:30 a.m.
  • Nutrition BINGO, Lake Street Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
  • Blood pressure clinic, Hickman Senior Center – 10:45 to 11:30 a.m.
  • BINGO, Belmont Senior Center – 10:45 a.m.
  • BINGO, Hickman Senior Center – 12:15 p.m.
  • Qigong Refresh and Recharge, Irving Recreation Center – 1 p.m.

Thursday, May 5

  • Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Games and cards, Bennet Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Medicare BINGO with SHIP office, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Sing-along, Northeast Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Health program and blood pressure screening by Bryan nursing students, Lake Street Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Craft project, Northeast Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
  • Craft activity, Belmont Senior Center – 10:45 a.m.
  • Music BINGO with Elliott Piper, Belmont Senior Center – 11 a.m.
  • Exercise with Mitzi, Lake Street Senior Center – 11 a.m.
  • Musical performance by Tim Javorsky, Bennet Senior Center – 11:15 a.m.
  • Lincoln City Libraries Bookmobile, Lake Street Senior Center – noon
  • BINGO, Bennet Senior Center – 12:45 p.m.
  • Qigong Refresh and Recharge, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church – 2:30 p.m.

Friday, May 6

  • Aging Partners Waverly Resource Event, Waverly VFW – 9 to 11 a.m.
  • Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Musical performance by The Patti and Bill Show, Northeast Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Zeke the Pet Therapy Dog, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Popcorn and a movie, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Heart and Sole exercise group, Downtown Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
  • “Safe Cleaning Products” presentation, Belmont Senior Center – 11:30 a.m.

Senior Center Meal Schedule (reservations required two working days in advance):

Asian Senior Center (402-477-3446): (third Wednesday of each month only) at 10 a.m.

Belmont Senior Center (402-441-7990): Monday – Friday at noon

Bennet Senior Center (402-416-7693): Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon

Downtown Senior Center (402-441-7154): Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Firth Senior Center (402-416-7693): Mondays at 11:30 a.m.

Hickman Senior Center (402-416-7693): Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m.

Lake Street Senior Center (402-441-7157): Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Northeast Senior Center (402-441-7151): Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Location addresses:

Aging Partners Fitness Center, 555 S. 9th St.

Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St.

Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Dr.

Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St.

Bennet Senior Center, 970 Monroe St.

Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 “A” St.

Downtown Senior Center, 1005 “O” St.

Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Dr.

First United Methodist Church, 2723 N. 50th St.

Firth Senior Center, 311 Nemaha St.

Hickman Senior Center, 115 Locust St.

Irving Recreation Center, 2010 Van Dorn St.

Lake Street Senior Center, 2400 S. 11th St.

Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.

For information on classes or to register, call 402-441-7575. Roundtrip transportation is available for senior center meals and activities in Lincoln only by calling the centers directly (phone numbers listed in meal schedule). For more information on senior center events and activities, visit lincoln.ne.gov/MyCenterNews or call 402-441-7158.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Society
Local
Nebraska Society
City
Hickman, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
Lancaster County, NE
Government
County
Lancaster County, NE
City
Bennet, NE
Lincoln, NE
Government
City
Lincoln, NE
Lancaster County, NE
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Health Education#Nutrition#Aging Partners#Pitch#Belmont Senior Center#Firth Senior Center#Chi Health#Northeast Senior Center#Spanish#Bennet Senior Center#Hickman Senior Center
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, NE
329
Followers
849
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Lincoln is the capital city of the U.S. state of Nebraska and the county seat of Lancaster County. The city covers 96.194 square miles (249.141 km2) with a population of 289,102 in 2019. It is the second-most populous city in Nebraska and the 70th-largest in the United States. The city is the economic and cultural anchor of a substantially larger metropolitan area in the southeastern part of the state called the Lincoln Metropolitan and Lincoln-Beatrice Combined Statistical Areas. The statistical area is home to 356,083 people, making it the 105th-largest combined statistical area in the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy