Portland is taking over 82nd Avenue

By Rebecca Ellis/OPB
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T8mvE_0fO9cilY00 The Oregon Department of Transportation will transfer ownership to the city on July 1.

Portland will soon be the official owner of 82nd Avenue, one of the city's most dangerous roads for pedestrians.

The city will take control of the so-called "orphan highway" — technically Oregon Route 213 — from the Oregon Department of Transportation effective June 1. The Portland City Council unanimously approved the transfer Thursday.

Advocates have been calling for years for the city to take 82nd Avenue from the state and bring it up to the city's standards to reduce the number of crashes along the roadway. The road holds the unfortunate distinction of being one of the city's highest-crash corridors, a statistic city leaders trace back to state government's failure to invest in needed infrastructure.

Oregon Public Broadcasting is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. Their full story can be found here.

