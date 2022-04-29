ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in New Jersey

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hzjmr_0fO9cI0m00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in New Jersey with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Y5b0_0fO9cI0m00
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#21. Morris County

- Child food insecurity rate: 3.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tjauN_0fO9cI0m00
Jared Kofsky/PlaceNJ.com // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Hunterdon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 4.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 980
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t9MfY_0fO9cI0m00
Zeete // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Somerset County

- Child food insecurity rate: 4.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iSlvs_0fO9cI0m00
Canva

#18. Bergen County

- Child food insecurity rate: 5.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 10,110
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P2GYJ_0fO9cI0m00
LittleGun // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Monmouth County

- Child food insecurity rate: 6.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 9,000
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w3iIO_0fO9cI0m00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Sussex County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,990
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05inBu_0fO9cI0m00
Zeete // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Middlesex County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 13,640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0we9Oj_0fO9cI0m00
Apc106 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Burlington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 8.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 8,260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ii7Mu_0fO9cI0m00
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Gloucester County

- Child food insecurity rate: 8.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,740
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uo0JN_0fO9cI0m00
Canva

#12. Union County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 12,020
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vmcQt_0fO9cI0m00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Warren County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,000
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tjVgh_0fO9cI0m00
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#10. Mercer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 7,980
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C2Q4W_0fO9cI0m00
Canva

#9. Ocean County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 16,720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d7IYH_0fO9cI0m00
f11 photo // Shutterstock

#8. Hudson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 16,570
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 3.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YVSgC_0fO9cI0m00
Canva

#7. Camden County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 15,030
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02KCLs_0fO9cI0m00
Sridhar // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Passaic County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 15,610
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CJNzI_0fO9cI0m00
Jorge Moro // Shutterstock

#5. Cape May County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,490
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TiEc_0fO9cI0m00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#4. Atlantic County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 8,680
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29rfvY_0fO9cI0m00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Salem County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,110
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w0d2I_0fO9cI0m00
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#2. Essex County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 29,310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Cumberland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,060
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Jersey Monitor

Fentanyl an increasing barrier to New Jersey battling its opioid crisis

Something isn’t working. The opioid crisis, on paper, should be a Trenton policy success story. In the past decade, the Legislature passed dozens of bills aiming to expand access to treatment, education, and life-saving drugs like naloxone, and fundamentally alter how many drug crimes are prosecuted. Most passed with bipartisan support. Hundreds of millions of […] The post Fentanyl an increasing barrier to New Jersey battling its opioid crisis appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
HEALTH
