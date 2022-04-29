Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in New Jersey

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in New Jersey with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in New Jersey

Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#21. Morris County

- Child food insecurity rate: 3.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,120

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.8%

Jared Kofsky/PlaceNJ.com // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Hunterdon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 4.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 980

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.5%

Zeete // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Somerset County

- Child food insecurity rate: 4.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,160

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.2%

Canva

#18. Bergen County

- Child food insecurity rate: 5.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 10,110

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.7%

LittleGun // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Monmouth County

- Child food insecurity rate: 6.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 9,000

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.1%

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in New Jersey

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Sussex County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,990

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.5%

Zeete // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Middlesex County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 13,640

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.4%

Apc106 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Burlington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 8.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 8,260

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.6%

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Gloucester County

- Child food insecurity rate: 8.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 5,740

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.5%

Canva

#12. Union County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 12,020

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.3%

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in New Jersey

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Warren County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,000

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.6%

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#10. Mercer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 7,980

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.2%

Canva

#9. Ocean County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 16,720

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%

f11 photo // Shutterstock

#8. Hudson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 16,570

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 3.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

Canva

#7. Camden County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 15,030

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%

You may also like: States sending the most people to New Jersey

Sridhar // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Passaic County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 15,610

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%

Jorge Moro // Shutterstock

#5. Cape May County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,490

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%

Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#4. Atlantic County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 8,680

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Salem County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,110

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#2. Essex County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 29,310

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

You may also like: Recipes from New Jersey

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Cumberland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 6,060

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%