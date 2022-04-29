ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft

How to Make Meetings Less Tedious and More Engaging

By Bilal Aijazi
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bTZq4_0fO9c3r800

How many people actually look forward to another meeting invitation in their inbox? They cut into your time to work on deliverables and increase the likelihood that you’ll have to extend your workday into the evening. Yet meetings are up 13% , and managers are especially bogged down by them. A 2020 Harvard Business Review study found that managers at large firms spend 22 minutes more per day in meetings today than in 2019.

Like them or not, work-related meetings, including all-hands meetings, departments, projects, teams and one-on-ones, are vital for communication and team building.

The problem? They’re not always efficient, structured, properly interactive or inclusive. Over time, meetings have more tedious to the point that attendees simply disengage. This happens in in-person meetings, but it is even easier for virtual attendees when off camera. And, while meeting in person might be more engaging in some ways, today’s hybrid work environments mean at least some attendees won’t be in the same room. Either way, the challenge remains.

Let’s look at why this is happening, and what we can do to turn this trend around.

Virtual meetings diminish human connections

We already perform most of our work in front of the computer, but humans are naturally wired for in-person interactions. With the rise of remote work and virtual meetings, these interactions are dwindling. Whereas in-person meetings give you a chance to move away from your desk and give your eyes a rest, virtual meetings only extend the time you spend looking at the screen.

Virtual meetings also diminish our ability to pick up on non-verbal cues like eye contact and posture. And it’s impossible to make small talk or have quick social interactions with your colleagues. These seemingly minor things can significantly impact how well you understand your colleagues and your ability to build camaraderie with them.

Related: Six Ways to Make Your Meetings More Productive

Meetings are often compulsory and unstructured

The lack of face-to-face interaction isn’t the only problem. How many weekly or daily meetings do we hold, regardless of whether anyone has any updates to share? That’s not to say standing meetings are a bad thing. For instance, agile processes rely on short daily huddles, where contributors share status updates and critical information team members need to know. But many standing meetings are scheduled “just because” — and organizers expect invitees to attend regardless of whether they’re needed.

Not inviting the right people is also a problem. Say you’re planning to roll out a new tool to the sales team. Do you need the whole department present just to announce the new system is coming? On the flip side, excluding sales trainers from such a meeting would be a mistake, as they’ll be introducing and training the team on the new tool.

Perhaps the worst meeting mistake is lack of structure. With no set agenda or expected outcome, it’s easy for attendees to “check out” or focus on tasks they feel are more pressing. In a recent survey, we found that almost 75% of meeting multitaskers are doing other work-related tasks instead of engaging in the meeting, which is even more likely when meetings are virtual.

Related: 3 Tips for Getting the Most Out of Your Meetings

Techniques for making meetings less tedious and more interactive

Here are a few tips to help combat poor engagement and lack of productivity caused by unfocused and unnecessary meetings:

  1. Publish goals and an agenda ahead of time. An agenda allows you to lay out how the meeting should unfold and what you plan to accomplish (and even ask yourself whether the meeting is necessary in the first place). Agendas also give attendees the chance to self-select. In the earlier example, a sales trainer that’s transferring to another department can opt-out of the meeting beforehand. There’s nothing worse than showing up to find the topic doesn’t apply to you.
  2. Follow up on meeting outcomes. After the meeting, send participants a follow-up email outlining what was discussed. If you have actions for any participant, include these (with due dates) in the recap. For example, if the sales trainers need to schedule train-the-trainer sessions before the new tool rollout, let them know when you expect them to complete this task.
  3. Encourage sharing notes among participants. While it’s impossible to capture every detail of a meeting by taking notes, the very act can make an attendee miss essential points. However, if participants share their notes, everyone walks away with a fuller understanding of what was covered. Consider using collaborative tools like Microsoft Teams and Google Docs to centralize notes for everyone’s consumption.
  4. Engage attendees with polls, trivia and quizzes. Sometimes long meetings with many participants are unavoidable. One way to break up the monotony is with polls, trivia or quizzes — a tactic often used during webinars. The sponsor might periodically insert a poll or quiz to assess engagement and understanding of the current topic, then voice-over the results. A little friendly competition can be just the trick to break up the monotony. You can apply the same tactic to improve participation in your meetings.
  5. Record and share freely. One perk of virtual meetings is that you can record the meeting and share it with attendees and non-attendees alike. Sharing the recording and transcript makes the information accessible to those who had scheduling conflicts or simply were not required in person. In addition, non-attendees can quickly skim the transcript or play back the recording (at higher speed if they choose) for efficient, offline absorption of the information in their preferred manner.

The common thread through these tips is intentionality. In an increasingly virtual world, it’s essential to consider how you spend your own time and your colleagues’ time. Be intentional about what you will cover in meetings and why, who you should invite and what you expect of them during and after the meeting. Being intentional builds momentum and engagement. The more productive, efficient meetings you host, the more attendees will stay engaged and provide meaningful contributions.

Related: Ways to Have Some Fun While in Virtual Meetings

Comments / 0

Related
Fatherly

How to Set Boundaries With the People in Your Life (And Not Be a Jerk About It)

Relationships are complicated. You might not feel like cleaning up after dinner or spending the weekend alone with your kids while your partner’s out of town, but healthy relationships typically involve a balance of giving and taking — even when the giving isn’t exactly what you want in the moment. That said, not all giving and taking is created equal. Some interactions violate needs that help support your well-being — which is why it’s so important to figure out how to set boundaries.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CNBC

Employees are twice as likely as executives to work from the office full-time, despite return-to-office mandates

More companies are calling their employees back to the office, with some resorting to perks like free meals and electric scooters to entice people to return. Executives have often led the charge to return to in-person work — yet new research from Future Forum, Slack's research consortium, reveals that non-executive employees are nearly twice as likely as executives to be working from the office five days a week.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Google’s former HR chief says your boss wants to boil you slowly like a frog to get you back in the office, and it will be terrible for morale and productivity

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Beating the Monday blues will be especially trying for Google employees this week. Starting today, workers are required to come into company headquarters three times a week. But according to Laszlo Bock, former chief of Google human resources and current CEO of Humu, this hybrid model won’t be around much longer.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvard Business Review
Fast Company

Why a return to work might also mean better focus time

Getting people back to the office is a struggle for some companies, and popular opinion says the best way to attract them is through opportunities to connect, collaborate, and socialize. This is true, but a lessor known priority for people is privacy. It’s a myth that everyone has been able...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Fast Company

How the Great Resignation is turning into a great opportunity for leaders

This year, leaders will be challenged by war, pandemics, racism, climate change, politics, media bias, shareholder value, innovation, growth, supply chain problems, inflation, data security, customer experience, remote work models, employee satisfaction, and the Great Resignation. As the list highlights and research confirms, the role of a leader is more...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
The Guardian

‘Bossware is coming for almost every worker’: the software you might not realize is watching you

When the job of a young east coast-based analyst – we’ll call him James – went remote with the pandemic, he didn’t envisage any problems. The company, a large US retailer for which he has been a salaried employee for more than half a decade, provided him with a laptop, and his home became his new office. Part of a team dealing with supply chain issues, the job was a busy one, but never had he been reprimanded for not working hard enough.
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

Do zoom meetings kill creativity?

Zoom meetings became the lifeblood of many workplaces during pandemic, but a new study points to a downside: They may limit employees' capacity for creative thinking. In experiments with workers in several countries, researchers found two broad phenomenon: Coworkers tended to be less adept at generating creative ideas when they communicated by video, versus in-person. But virtual meetings did not harm—and may have actually helped—their ability to zero in and make decisions.
TECHNOLOGY
Inc.com

How Small Businesses Can Overcome the Challenge of Getting Paid

Many underestimate how hard it can be to get paid for their work when they start their businesses. They understand revenue and costs, but the challenge of managing cash flow is often only appreciated when it's already a problem. It's not something that only affects business in their early days, though, and there are always ways to improve cash flow.
SMALL BUSINESS
ZDNet

Hiring developers? Your interview process is probably doing more harm than good

Companies may be hampering their own efforts to hire tech talent by using outdated and redundant interview methods. According to a survey of more than 10,000 developers and 4,000 tech recruiters, more than half of recruiters still use whiteboard coding tests in the developer hiring process. These contentious 'pen-and-paper' interviews...
TECHNOLOGY
Fast Company

When rebuilding psychological safety, kindness counts

The sustained uncertainty and anxiety caused by the pandemic have had far-reaching effects on mental health. In a recent survey, over 45% of Americans aged 18 to 29 reported symptoms of anxiety or depression. The effects of the pandemic have also further undermined psychological safety at work. The blurred boundaries of working from home have made it impossible to compartmentalize work and life the way many people did in years prior. Instead, every Zoom call was a window into a human being, along with the messy realities that come with that.
MENTAL HEALTH
Dharan.M

Improving Formal Email Communication Enhances Working Relationship

Person's hand on MacBook near iPhone flat lay photography photoCytonn Photography/Unsplash. Writing formal emails becomes a challenge when our minds are hungrily searching for the best words. When it comes to written communication, it's important to find words of value. By this, I mean that each word should work in a unique way to create positive meaning for the reader. A writer or speaker's ability to use the right word at the right time demonstrates confidence and professionalism. Good written communication enhances working relationships.
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy