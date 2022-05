It was 46 years ago Sunday (April 24th, 1976) that John Lennon and Paul McCartney last saw each other. Over the course of the previous two years, relations between the two chief Beatles had warmed considerably, with the pair spending time together both in Los Angeles and in Manhattan. Prior to returning to Yoko Ono after their infamous 14-month separation, in early 1975, Lennon was planning to travel to New Orleans to record with McCartney, who was then working on Wings' Venus And Mars album. Paul and Linda McCartney had last visited the Lennon's at their apartment in the Dakota apartments around Christmas, 1975.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO