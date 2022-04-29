Episode 7: Avenal

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — A local high school baseball player is battling a rare form of cancer, and now the community is stepping up to help in more ways than one. Bryce Bazor, 17, is a senior at Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills. His father, Jim Bazor, told KCRA 3 that while playing baseball last summer, Bryce started feeling some pain. They went to the doctor, and after some biopsies and MRIs, Bryce was diagnosed with chrondoblastic osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.
