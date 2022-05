Recycled fishing nets and wood fibres were combined to create this 3D-printed chair, designed by Swedish studio Interesting Times Gang. Developed as part of the Kelp Collection, the furniture was originally commissioned by Michelin-star chefs Niclas Jönsson and Daniel Höglander for their soon-to-be opened Stockholm restaurant, Black Milk Sushi. The chefs wanted something that felt in keeping with the theme of the restaurant, but that was out of the ordinary – and pushed the design studio to create something that hadn’t been seen before.

