Powhatan Point, Ohio (WTRF) – The OR&W Fire District reports an ongoing garage fire on Cats Run Rd. in Powhatan Point Saturday afternoon. They say everyone is out of the building and no one is injured. The call came in at around 2:45 p.m. Crews are still on scene, 7News will keep you updated with […]

POWHATAN POINT, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO