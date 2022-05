Note: This content was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County, which publishes a monthly print supplement in The Chronicle focusing on economic news and commentary. The Ryerson Centralia service center located at 3010 Harrison Ave. continues with its construction of its 215,000-square-foot facility, with a hoped-for start-up date in the second quarter of this year. When it opens, Ryerson Centralia will employ about 50 to 60 employees initially with possibilities for expansion.

