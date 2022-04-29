ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation exposes consumer groups’ portfolio duds

By Dasha Afanasieva
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41qeRS_0fO9NCxl00

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The world’s biggest consumer goods companies largely weathered the first-quarter inflation storm. In general, $392 billion Procter & Gamble (PG.N), $366 billion Nestlé (NESN.S), $56 billion Reckitt (RKT.L) and $41 billion Danone (DANO.PA) raised prices without customers buying less of their wares. The struggles of $118 billion peer Unilever (ULVR.L), however, suggest some product lines may prove better bets than others.

A few groups looked good because of a temporary post-pandemic surge in their business lines. The end of lockdown spurred sales of bottled water: Danone’s water volumes rose 11% even as prices increased 5%. Healthcare at P&G and Reckitt also enjoyed higher volumes and prices because looser Covid-19 restrictions meant more people getting colds and buying medicine. That carries a particular sting for Unilever boss Alan Jope, who in January was ready to swap his slower-growing food lines for GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK.L) consumer health business, only to be rebuffed read more .

Other businesses suffered by relying on commodities whose prices have grown faster, pushing marketers to increase prices more to dampen the margin hit. Crude palm grew 32% from January to March – bad news for Unilever, which buys a tenth of the global palm oil supply for products like Knorr stock cubes. Unilever also saw lower volumes than P&G in homecare, partly because its input costs are dearer, so it had to hike prices more.

Mark Schneider probably feels pretty pleased, though. The Nestlé chief executive’s coffee business benefitted from prices that fell 6%. And he has lots of pet care brands, where he managed to sell 6% more Purina mush and the like even as prices rose 8%. Pet food, like baby food, appears relatively unresponsive to higher prices – inelastic, in economist-speak – because it’s bought for loved but very fussy dependants and doesn’t represent a big proportion of household budgets.

Jope must wish the same could be said for beauty. Organic volumes in Unilever and P&G’s beauty divisions fell as prices rose 7% and 4% respectively. Unilever has in recent years focused on fancier beauty M&A, and underlying sales of these prestige lines grew 14% in the quarter, but the broader unit’s volumes slipped. Despite food being seen as relatively inelastic, customers may also be substituting Nestlé, Unilever and Danone’s branded products for cheaper alternatives.

The inflationary wave has a long way to run. But right now, Schneider and his fellow bosses big in pet and health care probably feel less edgy than Jope.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dHDwu_0fO9NCxl00
Reuters Graphics Reuters Graphics

Follow @dasha_reuters on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

- Reckitt’s total net revenue was 3 billion pounds in the first quarter, up 5.6% on last year on a like-for-like basis, the Nurofen maker said on April 29.

- Unilever’s sales were 14 billion euros, an underlying increase of 7% on the same period of 2021, the company said on April 28.

- Nestlé’s revenue was 22 billion Swiss francs ($23 billion), rising 7.6% organically compared to the previous year, the food group said on April 21.

- Danone’s net sales were 6 billion euros, a like-for-like increase of 7% on 2021, the yoghurt maker said on April 20.

- Procter & Gamble’s sales were $19 billion, rising 10% organically, it said on April 20.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UK poised to ditch plans to empower tech regulator - FT

May 3 (Reuters) - Britain is poised to shelve plans to provide statutory powers to a new technology regulator, in a blow to global efforts to curb the dominance of internet companies, including Google (GOOGL.O) and Facebook (FB.O), the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. The government's new legislative programme is...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Australia's Woolworths says inflation its main concern as Q3 sales jump

May 3 (Reuters) - Australia's largest supermarket chain Woolworths Group Ltd (WOW.AX) said on Tuesday that managing the effects of inflation remained its main concern after fuel prices and supply chain blockages contributed to a surge in the value of third-quarter sales. The Sydney-listed grocer posted a 4.4% jump in...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Food Group#Consumer Goods#Unilever#Danone#Uk#Procter Gamble#Healthcare#P G#Glaxosmithkline
Reuters

Japanese shares fall ahead of holidays, U.S. FOMC meet

TOKYO, May 2 (Reuters) - Japanese shares reversed course to trade lower on Monday, after Wall Street fell sharply last week, while investors were cautious ahead of a series of public holidays and a meeting of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee. The Nikkei share average fell 0.53% to 26,704.60...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Localiza reports 7.3% growth in Q1 net profit

SAO PAULO, May 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Localiza Rent a Car SA reported on Monday first-quarter net profit of 517.4 million reais ($101.75 million), up 7.3% from a year earlier. The car rental company posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 1.14 billion reais in the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Cryptoverse: Venture capitalists catch crypto fever

May 3 (Reuters) - Venture capital is making a big move on crypto in 2022. Scared of being left in the digital dust, private equity investors are stampeding towards crypto projects - blockchain-based apps and platforms fuelled by cryptocurrencies that are native to the virtual economies of the metaverse and Web3.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
Reuters

HSBC helps Hong Kong stocks to inch higher, Alibaba takes a spin

HONG KONG, May 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks edged higher on Tuesday, building on last Friday’s gains, helped by index heavyweight HSBC which rose after its largest shareholder, Chinese insurance giant Ping An, called for a break-up of the London-headquartered bank. ** The Hang Index gained 0.12% to...
STOCKS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Telenor Q1 profit misses forecast as costs rise

OSLO, May 3 (Reuters) - Norway’s Telenor posted on Tuesday weaker-than-expected first-quarter profits and said growth in earnings was expected to lag revenue development by a few quarters as costs rose. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for January-March fell 4.5% year-on-year to 11.66 billion Norwegian...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Australian shares flat ahead of potential rate hikes

May 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares were flat on Tuesday, with investors cautious ahead of the central bank meeting and the prospect of an aggressive U.S. rate hike, while losses in gold stocks and miners partially offset a positive lead from the Wall Street. The S&P/ASX 200 index was flat...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Logitech quarterly sales fall 20%

May 3 (Reuters) - Logitech International reported a 20% drop in sales for its fourth quarter on Tuesday, as the computer mice, webcam and keyboard maker lapped high comparables from a year earlier. Sales fell to $1.23 billion for the three months to the end of March from $1.54 billion...
MARKETS
Reuters

UK's Johnson joins final push to convince Arm to list in London -FT

May 2 (Reuters) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has joined a final push to convince SoftBank Group Corp-backed (9984.T) chip designer Arm to list in London, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. Johnson has written to SoftBank executives as part of the last-ditch...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Citigroup acknowledges trader error in sudden fall of European shares

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) acknowledged late on Monday that one of its traders made an error in the sudden fall of European shares early in the day. "This morning one of our traders made an error when inputting a transaction. Within minutes, we identified the error and corrected it," Citigroup said in a statement.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

418K+
Followers
322K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy