ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Chinese buyout baron’s dissent challenges Beijing

By Pete Sweeney
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gC5VQ_0fO9ML0v00

HONG KONG, April 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A loyal Chinese capitalist has turned against the country’s Covid-19 policy. Buyout baron Shan Weijian, ordinarily a public supporter of President Xi Jinping’s tough policies, broke ranks over draconian lockdowns. In a private meeting, he painted a dire picture of economic and political instability in ways that may jeopardise the initial public offering of his private equity firm, PAG. Making an example of him could backfire, though.

Omicron-variant containment measures in cosmopolitan Shanghai have rattled the country’s elite

. The griping is getting louder. Wang Sicong, son of billionaire Wang Jianlin, had his Weibo account shut down after he questioned the government’s endorsement of traditional medicines to treat the virus.

Wang is just a rich kid, but Shan is a symbol of China’s reform success. Caught up in Mao’s Cultural Revolution, he was sent to farm China’s Gobi Desert, but managed to make his way to the United States, studying under now-U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and landing jobs at the World Bank and JPMorgan. PAG manages some $50 billion and has invested in a slew of successful companies.

Shan also publicly backed China’s crackdowns in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. So when a trained economist like him says that “popular discontent in China is at the highest point in the past 30 years,” as the Financial Times reported, and warns of an economic crash, Chinese people inclined to discount foreign critics might take him more seriously.

In a podcast with Breakingviews in 2019, Shan warned about Chinese hubris. Scepticism of Beijing’s triumphal narrative is evident in financial markets. The country reported rosy first-quarter growth statistics, but the benchmark CSI300 index is down 20% this year and foreign funds are fleeing yuan assets read more . As lockdowns upend supply chains and suppress consumption, the government is falling back on debt-fueled infrastructure stimulus.

Shan may suffer the same fate as Alibaba (9988.HK) founder Jack Ma did with his financial technology outfit Ant after speaking out: a derailed IPO and endless regulatory headaches. Shan’s implicit political critique will be hard for Beijing to ignore even if his analysis is as hard to dispute as his patriotism. Yet his sentiments are also shared throughout the financial community that China needs to reassure. Beijing may be inclined to listen to him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36qorK_0fO9ML0v00
Bear in China shop: The country’s stocks are among the worst 2022 performers

Follow @petesweeneypro on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

- Shan Weijian, the founder and chair of private equity firm PAG, said in a private meeting that China is in a “deep economic crisis” comparable to the global financial crash, the Financial Times reported on April 28, citing a video shared with reporters.

- “We think the Chinese economy at this moment is in the worst shape in the past 30 years,” he was quoted as saying. “The market sentiment towards Chinese stocks is also at the lowest point in the past 30 years. I also think popular discontent in China is at the highest point in the past 30 years.”

- PAG submitted a prospectus for an initial public offering to the Hong Kong stock exchange on March 25. The 12-year-old firm is looking to raise up to $2 billion at a valuation of between $10 billion and $15 billion, according to markets publication IFR.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wang Sicong
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Wang Jianlin
Person
Janet Yellen
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Chinese Government#Dissent#Pag#Omicron#Treasury#The Financial Times
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
freightwaves.com

Chinese lockdowns will create shocks to American supply chains (but China is the biggest loser)

What happens in China doesn’t stay in China. And for American supply chains, that is usually a good thing. American businesses have become dependent on low-cost goods coming from Chinese suppliers. But in a post-COVID world that may be entering the Second Cold War, reliance on China means that American businesses are held hostage by an autocratic regime that seems oblivious to the damage it is doing to its own economy, much less the global one.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Guardian

How to stop China and the US going to war

As images of destruction and death emerge from Ukraine, and refugees flee the country in their millions, the world’s attention is rightly focused on the horror of what many once thought an impossibility in the 21st century: a large-scale modern war in Europe. In this grim moment, however, it is all the more important to think through and coldly reassess the dangers presented by other potential conflicts that could be sparked by growing geopolitical tensions. The most significant among these is the risk of a war between the United States and China. The salutary lesson of our time is that this scenario is no longer unthinkable.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

416K+
Followers
321K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy