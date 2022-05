Click here to read the full article. Six Senses already operates 21 hotels and resorts in 17 different countries, but its new Norway location is going to stand out in a big way. Located at the foot of the breathtaking Svartisen glacier, the Six Senses Svart will be the first energy-positive hotel on Earth when it opens in 2024, according to the brand. Inspired by a coastal fisherman’s cabin known as a rorbu, the 94-room hotel will be carefully suspended above the Holandsfjorden fjord via poles that minimize the impact on the surrounding glacial environment. The distinctive building, which takes cues from...

INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO