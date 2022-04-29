ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia Bakery Just Changed Its Iconic Logo

By Claire Leaden
Hold on to your Banana Pudding, folks — Magnolia Bakery’s well-known logo is no more!

The famed New York bakery — which first opened in the West Village in 1996 and quickly grew a cult following for its pastel cupcakes and creamy Banana Pudding — has unveiled a “new, digital-first brand that helps bring the magic of Magnolia Bakery desserts to your door, turning this ‘New York treat to an anywhere eat.'”

Magnolia Bakery Redesign by JKR

This actually isn’t the first time the bakery’s branding has been replaced. It got a refresh back in 2007, but CMO Eddie Revis felt it was in need of another. The team partnered with Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR) for the design, looking for a rebrand that would “celebrate [its] West Village roots while future-proofing the brand in the digital age.”

The logo was once a reddish brown depiction of the bakery’s first location in the West Village, with stenciled light green text of the bakery’s moniker underneath. Now it is a black design with a curvy, twisting “M,” mimicking the “signature swirl” on bakery items like its cupcake’s frosting.

Magnolia Bakery Redesign by JKR

The light green accents are inspired by the iconic green of the bakery’s walls, while other new colors are nods to its sprinkles and other signature desserts. The new shipping boxes (as items are now available to ship nationwide from its website ) show its original West Village location, while other elements like a checkerboard design were inspired by the bakery’s whimsical interior.

The new branding has already been rolled out across its digital platforms (website, social media pages, etc.), and will continue to replace packaging and storefronts over the coming months.

