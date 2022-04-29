No. 18 Blue Raiders Primed for NCAA Selection Show
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – No. 18 Middle Tennessee men's tennis (27-4) will lock in where they will be competing in the NCAA Tournament on May 2 at 6:00 p.m. CT during the NCAA Selection Show on NCAA.com. The Blue Raiders will be hosting...
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team beat No. 22 Vanderbilt 5-1 Thursday night at Hawkins Field in game one of a three game SEC series. The Aggies are now 26-14 on the season and 11-8 in conference play. Kole Kaler led off the game with a home...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Auburn scored four runs in the ninth capped by a Bobby Peirce three-run home run to hand the Vols an 8-6 loss. Tennessee jumped out to an early lead when Drew Gilbert cracked a single back up the middle to score Jordan Beck. Auburn’s first baseman Sonny DiChiara was a thorn […]
After a disappointing start to the series against the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers, the Tigers looked to turn things around in game two. The Tigers would send out starting pitcher Trace Bright (2-4) while the Volunteers sent out Blade Tidwell (1-0). In the bottom half of the first inning, the Vols scraped across one run. Center-fielder Drew Gilbert hit a single to score right-fielder Jordan Beck. After one inning in Knoxville, the Vols led 1-0.
KNOXVILLE — It wasn’t as easy as the final score suggests, but the top-ranked Tennessee baseball team got the job done in one-sided fashion on Friday night. The Vols mustered an astonishing power surge in the late going and opened their three-game Southeastern Conference series with No. 17 Auburn with a 17-4 win.
NASHVILLE, TEnn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans capped their second night of the NFL draft by trading up and selecting a quarterback. The Titans insist making Malik Willis of Liberty the third quarterback taken in this draft was simply about picking the best player available, nothing more. But it could create competition at the position, even if Ryan Tannehill has the NFL’s highest salary-cap figure coming off a down season.
The Tennessee Titans didn’t take long to shuffle around their quarterback room following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. Per NFL insider Field Yates, the Titans have cut veteran quarterback Kevin Hogan. On Saturday morning, Tennessee had four quarterbacks on the roster after drafting Malik Willis Friday. That...
KNOXVILLE — Jordan Beck hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning to lift the top-ranked Tennessee baseball team to a 5-3 Southeastern Conference victory over No. 17 Auburn on Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The victory in the rubber game gave the Vols (40-4, 19-2) a win...
NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Texas A&M lost to the No. 22 Vanderbilt Commodores, 11-1, on Friday evening at Hawkins Field to set up a Saturday rubber match. Vanderbilt scored two in the opening frame and added runs in six of their next seven frames. Wyatt Tucker logged career highs for...
A two-out, three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning sparked No. 19 Auburn to an 8-6 win Saturday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. And that wasn’t even the dramatic part. Bobby Peirce slugged a three-run homer in the ninth inning off Redmond Walsh to hand the...
NORMAN – Jackson Nicklaus and Brett Squires homered, but the Oklahoma baseball team fell 8-7 to Kansas State in the series finale Sunday afternoon at L. Dale Mitchell Park. Nicklaus, who homered in all three games of the series, sent a shot over the left center field wall in the bottom of the first inning to tie the game 1-1. Squires gave the Sooners (27-15, 9-6 Big 12) a 3-1 lead in the second inning with a two-run blast to left center.
GREELEY, Colo. -Isaac Coffey tossed a complete game and Jackson Loftin drove in a game-high four runs as the Oral Roberts baseball team run-ruled Northern Colorado, 11-1, Sunday afternoon to sweep the Summit League series in Greeley, Colorado. The victory marked the fourth straight for ORU and eighth in a row on the road. Coffey struck out a season-high nine batters and allowed one run over seven innings of work. The complete game was the second of the season for Coffey, who also registered his 200th career strikeout in the win. Loftin pushed his hitting streak to 13 games, totaled four RBIs and stole a base to help pace the ORU offense. On the weekend, the redshirt junior drove in a team-high 10 runs. Caleb Denny plated the first run of the afternoon with an RBI double to left-center in the opening frame. The redshirt sophomore later came around to score on an RBI groundout by Loftin to make it 2-0, ORU. Loftin extended the lead to 3-0 in the third with an RBI fielder’s choice. After the Houston, Texas, native stole second, Justin Quinn plated the redshirt junior with an RBI single. In the fourth, the Golden Eagles stretched their lead to 7-0 courtesy of an RBI groundout by Alec Jones and a two-run double by Loftin. The Bears got a run back in the fourth on a solo home run to cut the ORU lead to 7-1. A wild pitch scored Holden Breeze in the fifth as the Golden Eagles extended their lead back to seven, 8-1. In the seventh, a pinch-hit two-run single off the bat of Dustin Demeter gave ORU a 10-1 advantage. Connor Beichler tallied the final run of the contest as the redshirt sophomore plated Joshua Cox on a sacrifice fly to make the final 11-1 in favor of ORU. Inside the Box Score - Coffey registered his third complete game of the season and sixth of his career. - The junior also collected the 200th strikeout of his career in the victory. - Eight different Golden Eagles logged a hit in the win. - Cox, Denny, Loftin, Quinn and Mac McCroskey recorded a multi-hit performance in the win. - Cox finished the afternoon a perfect 3-for-3 with a walk at the plate. - Demeter totaled two RBIs in the win. - Loftin swiped his 19th bag of the season in the victory. Notes - With the win, ORU is now 10-0 all-time against the Bears and have outscored Northern Colorado 111-25. - The series sweep marks the third in Summit League play this season for the Golden Eagles. - ORU is now only one win away from 2,000 as a program. Up Next The Golden Eagles wrap up their four-game road trip with a midweek contest at Air Force on Monday. First pitch from Falcon Field is slated for 2 p.m. central time.
The 21st ranked Aggie baseball team traveled to Nashville this weekend for an important three game South Eastern Conference tilt with #22 Vanderbilt.
Nathan Dettmer took the bump for the Aggies on Thursday in his typical game 1 slot, and he continued his dominant streak, tossing 7 innings, of 1 run ball, allowing only 2 hits and striking out 6. Jacob Palisch gave up 3 hits but held the Commadores scoreless in his 2 innings of relief. Offensively Kole Kaler had a first inning solo home run, and the Ags small balled their way to 4 more runs, totaling 7 hits and drawing 7 walks, on their way to a 5-1 series opening win.
In game 2, the Commadores offense went off, scoring 7 runs in the first 4 innings, and didn’t get slow down, as they ran away with an 11-1 win to tie the series.
The Aggies answered with an offensive explosion of their own on Saturday, led by Ryan Targac’s 2 homeruns and 6 total RBI, while Moo Menefee pulled a clutch relief performance, tossing 5.1 innings of 2 hit, 1 run ball, on the way to a 12-4 A&M victory in the rubber match.
Now that the 2022 NFL draft is officially over, it’s time for the Tennessee Titans to turn their focus to signing players who went undrafted after the three-day event. The Titans came away with nine players in total in the draft, with three on defense and six on offense. You can check out their entire haul right here.
The NFL draft is over, and despite a great career at Texas A&M, former Aggies defensive linemen Jayden Peevy went undrafted.
But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that the former Aggie would be signing with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent.
The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Peavy will have the opportunity to play with former Aggie Ryan Tannehill, and will join a fierce defensive front in Music City.
If his play for the Titans reflects his time in Aggieland, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster, and be a part of a Titans team with eyes on another deep playoff run.
We’ll be rooting for Jayden as his NFL journey begins.
