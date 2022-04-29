ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports suggest Mancini, Potter on Spurs’ “plan B” if Conte bolts

By Dustin George-Miller
Cover picture for the articleWe’ve lived long enough with Antonio Conte as the manager of Tottenham Hotspur to know that no matter what happens on or off the pitch there will always be some level of uncertainty about whether the Italian manager will someday spontaneously disappear in a puff of pique. So despite a number...

Leao on target as Milan earn precious win over Fiorentina

May 1 (Reuters) - AC Milan's Rafael Leao took advantage of a late goalkeeping howler as the Serie A leaders went five points clear at the top with a 1-0 win against Fiorentina at San Siro on Sunday. With eight minutes left on the clock, Leao latched on to a...
Allegri still not over Juventus's Champions League exit

April 30 (Reuters) - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri admitted he is still not over his side's Champions League exit at the hands of Villarreal last month. Allegri, who won five Serie A titles in a row during his first spell in Turin between 2014 and 2019, succeeded Andrea Pirlo last May, but has had limited success this season.
Has Manchester City Defender’s Season Come to a Premature End?

Kyle Walker has been ruled out of Saturday’s trip to Leeds United and Wednesday crucial Champions League second leg at Real Madrid. Walker was forced off the pitch during City’s brutal encounter with Atletico Madrid as the blues were kicked off the park during their 0-0 draw in Spain. Walker has since missed the FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool at Wembley, as well as the two home league wins over Brighton and Watford and the first leg against Real.
The Daily Hilario: Romelu Lukaku is ‘Plan C’ for Barcelona

Not sure where TMIL is, so here’s this bit of nonsense instead. Plan A for Barcelona: Erling Haaland (as if!) Plan B for Barcelona: Robert Lewandowski (hmm) Plan C for Barcelona: Romelu Lukaku (LOL) Marca (Marca?!) claim that Barcelona have touched base with Federico Pastorello, but you know, it’s...
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Everton: Pulisic to start!

Chelsea travel up north to take on Frank Lampard’s Everton (still sounds weird) in search of three important points that would all but secure a top four finish. Everton have had a terrible season and despite Lampard coming in, not much has changed for them. Then again, our record at Goodison Park is equally bad.
Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Norwich City

There are times when dull is something a little more than the some of its parts. The Triscuit is a good example — it’s bone dry and arguably dangerous to eat without a drink handy, but it’s also surprisingly good. That’s how the Leicester City match felt last week. After four weeks of loses, we have a 0-0 draw, and a remarkably dull one at that — it was glorious. Moving on to this week, we have a Dean Smith lead Norwich City coming to town. Smith should receive a warm welcome from the Villa faithful, he deserves as much. The Canaries he leads into action, on the other hand, are less praise-worthy, but still capable of pulling off a win. Among the last three matches, they’ve bested fellow relegation candidate Burnley 2-0 at home, lost at Manchester United 3-2, and lost at home to Newcastle United 3-0. Players to watch for include midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou, left midfielder and former Villa target Milot Rashica, forward Teemu Pukki, and defensive midfielder Mathias Normann.
Toxicity in the fanbase and building for the future

Colin, Nathan, and Pauly are back together to discuss some of the latest developments at Manchester United concerning the club’s hierarchy, scouting, and decision making. They also take another look at the toxic culture in the fanbase rearing its ugly head multiple times in the last week or so, and condemn the abuse of Maguire and the shameful slandering of Hillsborough survivors by the United section at Anfield.
Everton vs Chelsea: Match Preview | Time running out for Toffees

The message for match-going Evertonians is clear. The Goodison guys will be matching down Goodison road to roar on the players ahead of yet another huge encounter in their battle against the drop. Toffees fans have been fearing the worst for weeks, but Burnley’s resurgence, which has sucked the Toffees...
REPORT: Newcastle has offered Sean Longstaff a four-year deal

The Times has learned that Newcastle United Football Club has offered midfielder Sean Longstaff a new four-year contract, as the 24-year-old contract is set to expire at the end of the season. Longstaff has been with the club since 11 years old, coming through the academy and making it all...
Kyle Walker’s Absence: A Setback for Manchester City

For anyone wondering if Manchester City missed Kyle Walker in the last few games, Vinicius Junior’s solo goal for Real Madrid in the Champions League last Tuesday, where he took full advantage of Fernandinho’s lack of pace provides a clear answer. Since limping off injured against Atletico Madrid...
Brian McDermott And Paul Ince Get It, But Will Dai Yongge Listen?

To anyone with even a passing understanding of the subject matter, Reading’s long-term problems have been increasingly clear to see. Put performances, results and league finishes to one side for a moment - the club lacks direction, the right experience in positions of authority behind the scenes and proper communication between board level and fans. It’s a long-gestating mess, and one that’s put Reading on course for League One, even if relegation has been averted this season.
Watford v Burnley: Team news

Watford make three changes to the team that lost 5-1 at Manchester City last weekend. Juraj Kucka and Kiko Femenia return after missing the trip to Etihad Stadium through injury, while Joao Pedro is also restored to the side. Jeremy Ngakia and Joshua King are among the substitutes, but Tom...
Everton vs Chelsea: Opposition Analysis | Facing the Consequences

The end of the season is approaching with alarming rapidity and come Sunday, Everton will be left with just three weeks to try to secure their status as a Premier League club; an astonishing thing to absorb for Blues fans unfamiliar with similarly bleak situations in the 1990s. One by one - with the exception of the cut-adrift Watford and Norwich City - the Blues have seen their relegation rivals turn their form around: first Brentford, then Leeds United and finally Burnley. The former are now safe on 40 points, the latter two still enmeshed in the battle, but Frank Lampard’s Blues need to find some consistency in the six games that remain for them if they are to survive. First up is Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, so let’s take a look at what challenge they present.
